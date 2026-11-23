MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Construction of an airport in the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) is expected to be completed by mid-2027. The airport will initially have an annual cargo handling capacity of 500,000 tonnes, with plans to gradually increase it to nearly 2 million tonnes in subsequent phases.

Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the AFEZ Authority, made the remarks at the Azerbaijan-Italy business forum in Baku on Monday, Trend 's correspondent reports.

He said the main objective behind establishing the Alat Free Economic Zone was to make it a more attractive destination for investors than free economic zones operating not only in neighbouring countries but also across a wider geographical area.

According to Alasgarov, one of AFEZ's key advantages is its favourable geographical location. The zone lies at the intersection of the North-South and East-West transport corridors, in the immediate vicinity of the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

He noted that direct access to transport infrastructure was particularly important for the development of high-tech industries. In this regard, an agreement had been reached with local cargo carrier Silk Way Airlines to establish an airport within the AFEZ and develop the necessary logistics infrastructure around it.

"To implement this project, the Alat Free Economic Zone Authority has allocated 750 hectares of land. Construction of the airport will be completed no later than mid-2027, and the airport will open for international cargo transportation next year," he said.

The chairman added that the airport's initial annual cargo handling capacity would stand at 500,000 tonnes. This figure is expected to be gradually increased to nearly 2 million tonnes in the future.

Alasgarov also highlighted the development of industrial sites equipped with both internal and external infrastructure as another advantage of the AFEZ for investors.