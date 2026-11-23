MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Abdumalik Abdusalimovich Nazirov has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan by a presidential decree, the country's Ministry of Energy announced on Monday, November 23.

Prior to his appointment, Nazirov served as Chairman of the Board of JSC National Electric Grids of Uzbekistan, a state-owned company responsible for the country's high-voltage electricity transmission network. He was appointed to lead the company in November 2025.

Born in 1984 in the Pskent district of Tashkent region, Nazirov graduated from Tashkent State Technical University in 2005 and received a master's degree in 2007. Moreover, he is a graduate of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

He began his career in 2002 as a controller and electrician at the Pskent district power supply company. He subsequently worked as an electrician and engineer at Central Electric Grids.

Between 2009 and 2014, Nazirov headed the energy sales service group at Tashkent Regional Electric Grids. From 2016 to 2018, he served as Director for Finance, Economics and Energy Sales at the same company, followed by a position as head of the Energy Regime and Loss Control Department at the Uzenergonadzor Inspectorate.

In 2019, he joined National Electric Grids of Uzbekistan, heading its Main Electric Grids Operation and Strategic Development Department. He later served as head of the Electric Grids Department at the Ministry of Energy and First Deputy Chairman of the Board of National Electric Grids of Uzbekistan before becoming the company's chairman.