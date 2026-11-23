Home Assistant: Das Masterhandbuch by Thomas Giehl Pic 1

Home Assistant: The Master Handbook by Thomas Giehl Pic

Home Assistant: The Master Handbook by Thomas Giehl - Book Parts

Home Assistant: The Master Handbook by Thomas Giehl - Chapter Samples

ERFTSTADT, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Thomas Giehl presents Home Assistant: The Master Handbook: From First Steps to AI-Powered Home Automation, a non-fiction guide designed to help readers understand, build and expand their own smart-home systems. Available in English and German editions, the handbook covers selecting hardware, connecting the first devices, managing household energy, and exploring AI-powered automation. It combines decades of IT experience with practical Home Assistant knowledge.AvailabilityThe book is available in Paperback, Hardcover and Kindle Editions on Amazon. For more information, visit the author's websiteA Structured Learning Journey Across 40 ChaptersOrganized into six parts and 40 chapters, the handbook takes readers through the essential stages of a Home Assistant installation, including hardware selection, installation, initial devices, automations, backups and secure remote access. Further sections explain dashboards, entities, scripts, helpers, templates, YAML, and wireless technologies including Zigbee, Matter, Thread, ESPHome and HACS.A family consisting of Alex, Kim, Mia and Ben accompanies readers as they build an example smart home in Cologne. More than 250 screenshots from Home Assistant 2026.10, reproduced on a demonstration installation, illustrate the practical steps.The applications extend to lighting, notifications, garden automation, security, heating, energy dashboards, home batteries and wallboxes, as well as dynamic electricity tariffs and bidirectional charging.AI Companion and Practical Troubleshooting SupportEvery edition of "Home Assistant: The Master Handbook" includes a free AI companion compatible with Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini and Copilot. Through short guided conversations, version 2026.11 helps readers apply individual chapters to their own installations and identify relevant sections.An appendix contains 200 common beginner mistakes, organized by chapter with solutions. The final section explores Home Assistant Assist, local voice control, and connecting Claude through MCP, so AI can examine logs and traces, analyze installations and draft automations. Working rules, impact reports and an emergency brake provide safeguards, with approval required before changes are applied.Commenting on the platform and its potential, Thomas said, "Home Assistant is a fantastic system, which does not depend on cloud or individual brands. It is open source, supported by a huge community, and runs on very basic hardware. Everyone thinking about home automation should at least take a look. As well as into my book." Here is a recent article published about the book.About Thomas GiehlThomas Giehl began his computing journey in 1982 with an Apple II and later built a career spanning computer retail and international corporate IT, including ten years as head of IT for Europe. He currently heads IT at a non-profit organization in Germany.Before studying physics, he trained in classic measurement and control engineering. He has used Home Assistant since its early versions, beginning with a small lamp before expanding into heating and energy management. He has also published a historical novel and sheet music for wind orchestra, and lives with his wife near Cologne.

Thomas Giehl

Author of Home Assistant: The Master Handbook

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Thomas Giehl's 'Home Assistant: The Master Handbook' Brings Practical Guidance to AI-Powered Smart-Home Automation News Provided By XLIM November 23, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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