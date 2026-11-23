OMTech Krysta Desktop UV DTF Printer

how to use OMTech Krysta Desktop UV DTF Printer

ues OMTech Krysta Desktop UV DTF Printer

Desktop UV DTF printer for small-business custom production on hard surfaces - no heat press required.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OMTech Introduces the Krysta Desktop UV DTF Printer for Small-Business Custom Production

A desktop UV DTF printer that turns full-color designs into hand-applied transfers for compatible hard surfaces - no heat press required. Black Friday pricing starts at $3,144.

OMTech today announces the release of the Krysta Desktop UV DTF Printer, a desktop-format printer built for small customization businesses, creative studios, and independent makers who decorate products in-house.

Decorating hard goods has long meant one of three compromises: outsource the transfers, run a heat-press workflow, or turn the job away. UV DTF printing removes most of that friction. Designs are printed in UV-cured ink onto transfer film, laminated with a carrier sheet, then applied to the product by hand - without a heat press or a separate curing oven.

Krysta brings that process to a machine sized for a workbench, and OMTech is marking the launch with Black Friday pricing: the Krysta Essential Package is $3,144, down from the regular price of $4,299.99 - a saving of $1,155.99, roughly 27%. The offer is available while supplies last. Purchases are also covered by OMTech's 60-day price protection: if the price drops within 60 days of purchase, eligible customers may request a price adjustment, subject to OMTech's price protection policy.

Print, Place, Press, Peel

Krysta's transfer process takes four steps. You print the design, place the transfer on the product, press it down firmly, and peel the carrier film away to leave the finished print behind.

Because the ink cures under UV light rather than heat, transfers can be applied to compatible hard surfaces such as glass, ceramic, metal, and plastic, covering drinkware, signage blanks, cases, and packaging samples on one machine.

White Ink and Gloss Varnish, Layered

Krysta runs a CMYK + White + Varnish ink configuration. White ink underlays help maintain color visibility on dark, colored, or transparent surfaces, while varnish layers can add raised, tactile texture and a gloss finish.

For personalized gifts, custom merchandise, and branded products, these layered finishes give creators more options when developing distinctive designs.

Orders In, Prints Out: PrintHub and OMTech Print

For small businesses handling multiple custom orders, collecting customer artwork and preparing files can add time to the production process. Krysta works with OMTech's PrintHub order-management tool: you share a link, customers upload their own designs, and the files land in one queue instead of an inbox.

From there, OMTech Print handles image preparation and print control. Artwork collection, print prep, and production stay in one connected workflow.

Sized for the Workbench, Specified for Daily Production

Drawer-style film loading - film rolls swap out through a drawer, without reaching into the machine or re-threading mid-order.

250 mL ink tanks - designed to support longer print runs between refills.

300 mm print size - suited to common custom-goods formats such as drinkware wraps and case-sized transfers.

Three output modes - Standard at 0.65 m2/h, HD at 0.51 m2/h, and UHD at 0.35 m2/h, so you choose between throughput and fine detail per job.

Desktop footprint - 820 × 460 × 435 mm and 48 kg, with a wired network connection and 250 W power draw.

Black Friday Packages and Availability

Krysta Essential Package: $3,144

Krysta Extra Ink Package: $3,344

Krysta Ultimate Starter Package: $3,369

The Essential Package includes the Krysta printer, a starter ink set (six 250 mL CMYKWV bottles), one roll of A film, three rolls of B film, and a film support. The Extra Ink Package adds an additional six-bottle, 500 mL ink set. The Ultimate Starter Package includes everything in the Extra Ink Package plus a 10-pack of blank iPhone 16 Pro cases to start selling from day one.

The product page currently lists an estimated dispatch time of within 15 days; delivery times vary by destination. Black Friday pricing is available only during the promotional period.

Product Availability

The OMTech Krysta Desktop UV DTF Printer is available through OMTech's official website. For product details, package options, and current pricing, visit the OMTech Krysta Desktop UV DTF Printer product page.

OMTech Krysta Key Specifications

Print size: 300 mm

Standard Mode output: 0.65 m2/h

HD Mode output: 0.51 m2/h

UHD Mode output: 0.35 m2/h

Ink configuration: CMYK + White + Varnish

Ink tank capacity: 250 mL

Software: OMTech Print

Order management: PrintHub

Connection: Wired network

Machine dimensions: 820 × 460 × 435 mm (32.3 × 18.1 × 17.1 in.)

Dimensions with film support: 820 × 700 × 435 mm (32.3 × 27.6 × 17.1 in.)

Net weight: 48 kg (105.8 lb)

Film support weight: 10 kg (22 lb)

Machine power: 250 W

Who Krysta Is Built For

Drinkware and glassware studios: names, dates, and logos on tumblers, glasses, and bottles - including dark and clear surfaces where white ink carries the design.

Phone case and merch sellers: short-run case designs and small-batch merchandise without committing to bulk inventory.

Promo products and corporate gifting: branded giveaways on mixed materials, finished one desk over from where the order came in.

Packaging and sample work: mockups and short-run decorated packaging printed in-house, on the material itself.

About OMTech

OMTech designs laser engraving, cutting, and customization equipment for creators, small businesses, and brands, from CO2 and fiber laser systems to embroidery machines and DTF printers. Guided by the idea of Made for More, OMTech aims to give every user, from first-time hobbyist to established retailer, the tools to bring precise, personalized work to life. Follow OMTech on YouTube, Instagram, and the OMTech Facebook Community.

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OMTech

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OMTech Introduces the Krysta Desktop UV DTF Printer for Small-Business Custom Production News Provided By OMTech November 23, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Technology



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