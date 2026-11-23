Never Walk Alone A True Crime Memoir

True-crime memoir revisits the Oakland County Child Killer through the perspective of someone who grew up in the community during the events of the 1970s.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fifty years after the first child disappeared in the notorious Oakland County Child Killer case, author AJ Adelman, M.A., is bringing renewed attention to one of America's most haunting unsolved criminal investigations with his book, Never Walk Alone: The Unsolved Mystery of the Oakland County Child Killer.

The book offers a personal perspective on the case that terrorized families throughout suburban Detroit during the 1970s. More than a traditional true-crime account, Never Walk Alone blends the enduring mystery of the investigation with Adelman's own childhood memories of growing up in Oak Park, Michigan, during the years when the crimes unfolded.

Between 1976 and 1977, four children were abducted and murdered in Oakland County, Michigan. Despite decades of investigation, numerous leads, and widespread public attention, the identity of the killer or killers has never been established. The case remains one of the most infamous unsolved serial child murder investigations in American history.

For Adelman, the story is deeply personal. Growing up in the Detroit suburbs, he experienced the atmosphere of fear and uncertainty that surrounded the community as parents struggled to protect their children and families questioned the safety of their neighborhoods.

“Fifty years is an extraordinary amount of time for a mystery of this magnitude to remain unsolved,” said Adelman.“I wanted to tell this story not simply as another true-crime investigation, but from the perspective of someone who was a child growing up in the community. These weren't just headlines or newspaper stories. They were events that changed the way an entire generation of families thought about childhood, independence, and personal safety. I hope this book keeps the victims' stories alive and reminds people that, behind every unsolved case, there are families who have spent a lifetime waiting for answers.”

In Never Walk Alone, Adelman revisits the cultural and community landscape of 1970s suburban Detroit while examining the unanswered questions, enduring theories, and lasting impact of the Oakland County murders. The book also explores how the events became part of the collective memory of a generation that grew up in their shadow.

With the 50th anniversary of the first abduction in 2026, continued interest in the case provides an opportunity to revisit the investigation, remember the young victims, and consider why the mystery continues to resonate five decades later.

Never Walk Alone: The Unsolved Mystery of the Oakland County Child Killer by AJ Adelman, M.A., is available for purchase on Amazon.

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About the Author

AJ Adelman, M.A., is an author, educator, advertising and entertainment industry professional whose work explores the intersection of history, culture, media, and personal experience. A native of the Detroit metropolitan area, Adelman brings a firsthand perspective to the Oakland County Child Killer story, drawing on his childhood experiences growing up in the community during the time of the murders.

Adrienne Johnson

AJ Adelman & Associates + Infinity Films

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Fifty Years Later, an Unsolved Michigan Mystery Returns to the Spotlight: Author AJ Adelman Announces Never Walk Alone News Provided By AJ Adelman & Associates + Infinity Films November 23, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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