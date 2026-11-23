Paulo Teixeira, lead SEO/GEO strategist at Ana SEO Agency.

A site team reviews materials delivered for the next phase of a construction project.

An instructor shows students a leafy herb during an outdoor class in a garden.

Ana SEO Agency shows what AI answers cited about commodity trading software, construction procurement and herbal medicine education.

- Paulo Teixeira, lead SEO/GEO strategist at Ana SEO Agency

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ana SEO Agency, a search agency serving clients in more than 124 countries, sets out guidance on what artificial intelligence (AI) answers use as source material. Three cases in the guidance show where the agency's published articles appeared in answers: Google AI Overview drew on an explanation of commodity trading software, Claude cited a case study of a U.S. general contractor, and Perplexity used an article to distinguish two programs at an herbal medicine school in Michigan.

The cases describe three different things a reader can learn from a cited answer: where a product fits in a business workflow, what happened when a team adopted a piece of software, and what a school teaches in each of its two programs. Ana SEO Agency presents the sector examples on its website, anaseo, alongside other instances of its articles appearing as sources in AI answers.

"A brand mention tells a reader who is in the answer," said Paulo Teixeira, lead SEO/GEO strategist at Ana SEO Agency, "while a citation gives the reader somewhere to check what the answer says."

What It Means to Appear in an AI Answer

Ana SEO Agency defines AI visibility as how a brand, business or person appears in answers generated by artificial intelligence. For a business, that includes whether an answer names the company, what the answer says about it and which sources it cites. A mention identifies the business. A description conveys something about its work, and a citation points to a source for the description. The distinction matters when a company wants to know what prospective clients learn about it from an assistant.

A conventional search result links to a page; a generated answer may put the information from that page in front of the reader directly. Google Search Central describes clickable links in its generative features as links to relevant pages that support the information in the response. A reader can encounter the answer and the published account behind it together, even if the reader began by exploring a category rather than looking for a particular business.

The Michigan school in Ana SEO Agency's guidance illustrates that difference. A mention can put the school on a list of places to study herbal medicine. The description can go further by showing that the school teaches both plant identification and clinical herbalism, in separate programs. That distinction belongs to the school. The citation, in turn, leads to the article that describes the programs. The school is the subject of the answer; Ana SEO Agency's article is one of its sources.

Commodity Trading Software in Google AI Overview

In an answer about commodity trading software, Google AI Overview displayed an excerpt from an Ana SEO Agency article stating that "the pre-deal gap lies between unstructured emails, chats and PDF confirmations and CTRM systems designed primarily for post-deal processing, risk management and accounting."

CTRM stands for commodity trading and risk management. The case concerns the information a trading desk handles before a transaction is entered into that kind of system. Discussions and confirmations may already contain details of the trade, but they arrive in messages and documents. The software in Ana SEO Agency's article helps the desk capture that information for use by its existing systems. The Overview put that part of the software's role in context by citing the article alongside its explanation of the gap.

In a separate answer about the same software, ChatGPT cited the same Ana SEO Agency article alongside the product website. The answer discussed integration with the systems that receive the trade record, configurable field mapping and the choice of which trade status triggers posting. Field mapping determines where a piece of information belongs in the receiving system; a posting trigger determines when the record is sent. Those are distinct considerations for a trading desk working with systems already in use.

The two answers cited the Ana SEO Agency article at different levels of detail. Google AI Overview displayed the broader distinction between discussions before a trade and the systems that handle it afterward. ChatGPT addressed the handoff itself. In each answer, a reader could see which part of a trading desk's work the software was designed to support.

A Construction Procurement Case Study in Claude

Claude cited an Ana SEO Agency case study reporting that a three-person team at a U.S. general contractor estimated weekly savings of 14 to 16 hours after replacing its Excel procurement log. The answer also used the case study to explain how the contractor approached the selection: its team evaluated four software options, with particular attention to how the people responsible for procurement would use the software day to day.

In construction, a procurement log tracks materials against the work that depends on them. A submittal, for example, is a document such as a product specification submitted for review before materials are used on a project. Lead time tells the team how long materials will take to arrive. Both have implications for the schedule, because the date a material is needed at the jobsite depends on when the work requiring it is due to begin. The case study gave Claude an example of a particular team moving that work from a spreadsheet into a system tied to the project schedule.

The same Ana SEO Agency case study appeared in answers from four AI surfaces: Claude, Google AI Overview, Google AI Mode and Perplexity. Google AI Overview cited the article in an assessment of the software for teams looking to connect submittals, lead times and deliveries to the construction schedule. Google AI Mode described a live procurement log that ties material requests, supplier lead times and required jobsite dates to that schedule. Perplexity cited the case study when describing the team's move away from Excel and its estimated time savings.

Claude's use of the Ana SEO Agency article kept the number attached to the team that reported it and to the change the team made. The coverage varied across the four answers. Some passages described the scheduling function, while others described what a specific team had done with it. The estimate belongs to the contractor's case; the explanation of the log helps readers understand the work behind the estimate.

Two Herbal Medicine Programs in Perplexity

Perplexity cited an Ana SEO Agency article that distinguished two in-person programs at a Michigan herbal medicine school: a six-weekend course in plant identification and medicine-making and a six-weekend program in clinical herbalism. Clinical herbalism is the study of herbs in the context of working with clients.

The answer was about schools in the state, so the program distinction appeared as part of the school's entry among several education options. In that entry, the two courses of study had the same duration. What distinguished them was their focus. Someone interested in recognizing plants and making herbal preparations could see where that material belonged, while someone looking for a clinical curriculum could identify the other program.

Google AI Mode separately cited an earlier Ana SEO Agency article about the same school when it described the school's main tracks and what each covers. The two articles are distinct. Perplexity drew on the article devoted to the two in-person programs, while the Google answer used the earlier account of the school's curriculum. Both answers gave the reader information about the education available at the school beyond its name and location.

The school example concerns an educational decision rather than a software evaluation. Here the useful detail was the distinction between two programs with the same duration. The Perplexity answer retained the difference alongside the school's entry and attached the article that described it, giving the reader both a description and a source for it.

Google's Guidance on Search and Original Content

Ana SEO Agency uses generative engine optimization, or GEO, to refer to work on visibility in AI search as part of modern search engine optimization (SEO). In its guide to generative AI search, updated July 10, 2026, Google Search Central says, "From Google Search's perspective, optimizing for generative AI search is optimizing for the search experience, and thus still SEO." Google explains that its generative Search features build on its core ranking and quality systems.

The guide gives particular weight to the substance of the information a page provides. "Creating content that people find unique, compelling, and useful will likely influence your website's presence in generative AI search in the long run more than any of the other suggestions in this guide." Google also says, "Don't just recycle what others on the internet have already said, or could easily be produced by a generative AI model."

In Ana SEO Agency's reading of the cases, the cited articles supplied material about the specific business or institution: where the trading software fits, what the contractor's team reported and how the school divides its curriculum. General descriptions of trading, construction or herbal education would serve other purposes. The answers in the guidance used information that addressed the particular organizations or products under discussion.

Google's Policy on Content Written With AI

Google Search Central distinguished the use of AI from the purpose of the content in its Feb. 8, 2023, statement on AI-generated content. Under the heading "Rewarding high-quality content, however it is produced," Google said its ranking systems aim to reward original, high-quality material. Appropriate use of AI or automation is not itself against Google's guidelines. Google says the use of automation, including AI, to generate content primarily to manipulate rankings violates its spam policies.

Google pointed to sports scores, weather forecasts and transcripts as examples of helpful information produced through automation. In its guide to generative AI search, Google also addresses pages created primarily to manipulate rankings or generative answers for variations of a search. The policy concerns Google's own search products. The cases from Ana SEO Agency concern what was cited in particular answers from Google and other providers.

The contractor's estimate in Ana SEO Agency's case study is an example of information a reader can trace back to the account of a particular team's experience. The answer preserves the estimate, who made it and what changed in the team's work. The case study supplies those facts together.

AI Visibility Work for Businesses and Agency Partners

Ana SEO Agency provides AI visibility analysis and editorial work for businesses and for partner agencies that deliver the work under their own names, an arrangement known as white-label service. The agency's Deep SEO & GEO Analysis is a site-specific report on how a business is represented in search and AI answers, with recommendations tied to its own pages. The report from the agency's senior team covers up to eight of the company's pages and two or three competitors. It is available in English, Spanish, German, French, Italian or Portuguese. Prompthen Articles is the agency's editorial service. The three cases in the guidance illustrate that work through articles about a software product's role, a team's experience and the education a school provides.

"A generic audit can flag a page issue," Teixeira said. "A business also needs an account of what AI answers say about that particular company and what information supports the description."

Paulo Teixeira leads Ana SEO Agency's SEO and GEO strategy and created Prompthen (prompthen). Prompthen is Teixeira's work on how people communicate with AI systems and how software can be built for them to operate. That interest in how machines read and act on information also informs his work at Ana SEO Agency. In the school case, for instance, the useful representation was specific to the school and retained the distinction between two programs even in a brief answer about education options statewide.

Ana SEO Agency's Fiverr agency profile showed a 4.9 average rating from 7,744 reviews as of Nov. 20, 2026, and identifies the agency as Vetted Pro and Top Rated. The agency reports more than 25,000 completed assignments. The profile documents the agency's marketplace record; the three cases in the guidance show a separate part of its work through the information readers saw in AI answers and the citations that accompanied it.

About Ana SEO Agency

Ana SEO Agency is a search engine optimization and generative engine optimization agency founded in 2002, serving clients in more than 124 countries. Led by Paulo Teixeira, creator of Prompthen, the agency has a team of 10 SEO and GEO specialists. It works in English and Portuguese with businesses and provides white-label services to partner agencies. Its services include AI visibility analysis, site-specific SEO and GEO analysis, and editorial content. Website:

Ana SEO Agency

Ana SEO Agency

+55 41 99857-4256

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Ana SEO Agency Explains AI Visibility Through Three Citation Cases News Provided By pr-experts November 23, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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