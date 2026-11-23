The new Melville Body Works workshop at Montague Street, South Melbourne.

Melville Body Works has opened a second workshop in South Melbourne, marking the launch with a Cars and Community event that drew just under 100 people.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Melbourne smash repairer Melville Body Works has opened a second workshop at 166 Montague Street, South Melbourne, bringing its Victorian Automobile Chamber of Commerce (VACC) approved repair service to Melbourne's inner south. The business marked the opening with a Cars and Community event at the new site on Saturday 21 November 2026, which drew just under 100 people.The South Melbourne workshop opened in mid-October 2026 and joins the existing Melville Body Works workshop for smash repairs in Brunswick, at 106 Melville Road. The new site is on Montague Street near City Road, with Route 109 trams stopping on Montague Street and the West Gate Freeway, Southbank and the Melbourne CBD close by. It offers the full Melville Body Works service, including prestige and fleet repairs, insurance and not-at-fault work, and accident replacement vehicles."We opened in South Melbourne to make Melville Body Works more accessible to customers in the CBD, Bayside and inner-city areas," said Mitch Pansino, Director of Melville Body Works. "The location also gives us a more premium and convenient workshop close to Port Melbourne and Albert Park."The Cars and Community event ran from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Carrington Place, at the rear of the Montague Street building, and drew members of the local community to view the new workshop and a display of cars."Saturday night was a great success, with an awesome display of cars and a fantastic response from the local community," said Mr Pansino. "We're now looking forward to our next event."That next event is already booked in with Otium Club for February 2027.Melville Body Works specialises in not-at-fault accident claims and deals with all insurance companies on those claims. The business repairs all makes and models and uses manufacturer-approved jigging and a Shark computerised measuring system for structural repairs. Management carries out a final inspection before each vehicle is returned to its owner. Accident replacement vehicles, including family and trade vehicles, can be arranged for eligible drivers.For drivers involved in an accident they did not cause, Melville Body Works deals with the at-fault driver's insurer on the claim. Drivers without their own insurance may still be able to claim against the at-fault driver's insurer, and that claim may cover the full cost of repairs.Melville Body Works was named a finalist in the VACC Automotive Industry Awards in both 2025 and 2026, in the Best Medium Business (Metropolitan) category.About Melville Body WorksMelville Body Works is a VACC-approved smash repairer with two Melbourne workshops, in South Melbourne and Brunswick. The business focuses on not-at-fault accident claims, insurance repairs and prestige and fleet vehicles.More information is available at com.

Mitch Pansino

Melville Body Works

+61 1300 607 422

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Melville Body Works Opens South Melbourne Workshop With Cars and Community Event News Provided By Next Gen Digital Agency November 23, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry



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