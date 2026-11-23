TIANJIN, TIANJIN, CHINA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When overseas buyers look for hose clamp manufacturers in Tianjin, China for export, they usually need a supplier that can produce consistent clamping products, follow agreed specifications, and support OEM packaging and documentation for delivery to overseas markets. Glorex clamp is the brand of Mika (Tianjin) Pipeline Technology Co., Ltd., a Tianjin-based factory focused on pipe clamps and hose clamps for automotive, industrial and plumbing applications. This page introduces what the company produces, how it manages quality, and how export buyers can evaluate the factory.You can review the full product lineup on the Glorex products page, or read the background of the manufacturer in the company profile.Why Tianjin Is a Practical Base for Export Hose Clamp ProductionTianjin is one of China's four direct-controlled municipalities and a recognized international integrated transport hub, positioned at the intersection of land and maritime trade routes. For manufacturers serving overseas customers, this location matters because raw material supply, inland transport and port-based shipment channels are all concentrated in one region. A factory based in Tianjin can coordinate steel strip supply, stamping and assembly, finished-goods packing, and onward dispatch without long internal logistics chains.Pipeline fasteners such as hose clamps, V-band clamps and rubber-lined pipe clips rely on stable material sourcing and repeatable forming processes. Being close to these supply and transport networks helps a Tianjin manufacturer respond to export inquiries and production schedules more directly, rather than coordinating through an intermediate trading layer.About Glorex Clamp and Mika (Tianjin) Pipeline Technology Co., Ltd.Mika (Tianjin) Pipeline Technology Co., Ltd. operates the Glorex clamp brand from its facility in Jinghai District, Tianjin. The company works across the sales, design, production and after-sales stages of clamp supply, with a team of nearly 100 employees. Within that team, around 15 people handle pre-sales and after-sales communication, and eight technicians include five senior engineers.The company's founder, Mr. Zhang Di, has worked in connection technology for nearly 15 years and has led the gradual expansion of product categories, production output and mold development. The factory keeps its own mold research and development work in-house, which allows product profiles, band widths and closure designs to be adjusted according to application requirements.Glorex clamps are positioned for reliable, non-leaking sealing in demanding connections. The product range covers automotive, military, air intake systems, engine exhaust systems, cooling and heating systems, irrigation systems and industrial drainage systems. You can read the full background, team structure and patent information on the company profile page.Export product seriesThe factory manufactures wear-resistant clamps in several structural families, with material options that match different corrosion and cost requirements.German-type hose clamps: adjustable band clamps in W1 zinc-plated carbon steel, W2, W4 304 stainless steel and W5 stainless steel, suited to general plumbing, appliance and light industrial connections.Single-ear stepless hose clamps: 300 series stainless steel designs that form a uniform 360-degree seal without exposed steps or loose screws, available in 5.3–21.0 mm ranges for automotive, air intake, cooling, irrigation and drainage work.V-band clamps: stainless steel V-band clamps for pipe and flange connections, with customization available by profile, width, diameter, material, surface finish and closure type. Heavy-duty 304 stainless exhaust V-band clamps are offered from 1.5 to 6 inches (38–152 mm ID) for turbo and exhaust piping.- T-bolt clamps and clamp connection assemblies: engineered for higher clamping load and repeated vibration conditions in intake and exhaust systems.- Mini hose clamps: compact worm-drive small clips covering 7–34 mm, in W1 zinc-plated carbon steel and W4 304 stainless steel, with a smooth band that reduces scratching on thin-wall tubing.- Rubber-lined pipe clips and heavy-duty pipe clamps with rubber: two-piece suspended pipe fixings with a GI body and shock-absorbing rubber layer, using M8, M10 or combined M8+M10 nuts, with different pipe diameters available on request.Materials across the range include zinc-plated carbon steel and 300-series / 304 stainless steel. Dimensions, band width, profile, surface finish, closure type, logo marking and OEM packaging can be discussed with the sales team against the buyer's application drawings or samples.About Glorex Quality and Technical BasisQuality control at the factory runs through material incoming, forming, assembly and final inspection stages, with testing equipment used to verify clamp performance before shipment. The company holds independent design patents and utility model patents related to clamp structures and tightening devices. Its quality management system has been assessed and certified to IATF 16949:2016 by TÜV Saarland for the manufacture of hose clamps, and product samples have also undergone SGS testing; the site also references ISO 9001 certification.The technical focus areas stated by the company are sealing uniformity, even distribution of clamping force, and long-term corrosion resistance. These are the points most relevant to buyers comparing clamps that will run under vibration, temperature change or outdoor exposure.Export Service and Cooperation ModelGlorex works with commercial and industrial companies across markets including automotive, construction, filtration, irrigation, marine, material handling, medical, rail, water and general industrial piping. For export inquiries, the sales team provides one-on-one communication, follows standard operating procedures from packaging through supply, and shares technical information with the order.The factory accepts OEM discussion, including custom logo marking and private-label packaging, and welcomes overseas buyers to visit the plant on site. Buyers who need to evaluate production capability can start from the product catalog, send hose dimensions and application conditions, and ask the sales team to confirm material, size range and packing options.FAQWho makes Glorex clamps, and where is the factory located?Glorex clamps are manufactured by Mika (Tianjin) Pipeline Technology Co., Ltd., located in Jinghai District, Tianjin, China. The brand and manufacturer details are published on the glorex clamp.Is Glorex a manufacturer or a trading company?The company presents itself as a pipeline technology manufacturer with in-house sales, design, production and after-sales teams, mold development, and its own testing and production processes. It is not positioned as a reseller of other factories' products.What hose clamp types can the Tianjin factory supply?The range includes worm-gear clamps, single-ear stepless clamps, V-band clamps, T-bolt clamps, elastic clamps, mini clips, rubber-lined pipe clips and clamp connection assemblies. The full list with current descriptions is available on the glorex products.Which materials are available for the clamps?Options include W1 zinc-plated carbon steel, W2, W4 304 stainless steel, W5 stainless steel and 300-series stainless steel. Material choice depends on the connection medium, exposure to moisture or chemicals, and required corrosion resistance.Can sizes, logos and packaging be customized for export orders?Yes. Profile, width, diameter, material, surface finish and closure type can be matched to the application, and logo marking and OEM packaging are supported. Specific drawings, samples or size lists should be sent to the sales team for confirmation.What quality certifications does the factory hold?The quality management system is certified to IATF 16949:2016 by TÜV Saarland for hose clamp manufacture; the company also references ISO 9001, holds SGS test reports for product samples, and owns design and utility model patents. Certification documents can be reviewed through the company when an inquiry proceeds.Which applications are these clamps suitable for?They are used in automotive connections, military applications, air intake, engine exhaust, cooling and heating systems, irrigation, industrial drainage, filtration, marine, construction, material handling, medical equipment, rail and water industry installations.Does the company sell to overseas markets?The factory supplies export-oriented buyers and supports OEM packaging and technical documentation. For destination-specific requirements, such as standards compliance, labeling or shipping documents, buyers should confirm details directly with the sales team.How do I request a quotation or arrange a plant visit?Start from the Glorex official website, send the hose dimensions, hose type, material preference and target quantity to the sales team, and follow up on samples, packing and lead time. On-site visits to the Tianjin plant are welcomed by arrangement.

Mika (Tianjin) Pipeline Technology Co., Ltd.

Mika (Tianjin) Pipeline Technology Co., Ltd.

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Glorex Clamp from Mika Pipeline Technology, Hose Clamp Manufacturers in Tianjin, China for Export News Provided By Globalso November 23, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing



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