FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As a China Leading Full Servo Napkin Packaging Machine Supplier, Chuangxiang develops automated machinery for tissue production and packaging. Foshan Chuangxiang Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. offers equipment for napkins, facial tissues, handkerchief paper, and paper towels, covering processes such as folding, cutting, and packaging. The CJ200 full servo napkin packaging machine is one of the company's featured solutions. Designed for the outer packaging of napkin products in different specifications, it combines servo-driven operation, automatic adjustment-parameter memory, and defined film compatibility to address practical requirements in tissue packaging.Chuangxiang's Tissue Machinery BusinessBased in Foshan, Guangdong Province, Foshan Chuangxiang Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. is engaged in the research and development, production, sales, and after-sales service of tissue machinery. Its product range includes napkin production and packaging lines, mini paper handkerchief production and packaging lines, paper towel production and packaging lines, facial tissue folding machines, precision paper cutters, and related packaging equipment.This range serves manufacturers working with different tissue formats and processing requirements. Napkins, facial tissues, handkerchief paper, and paper towels vary in dimensions, folding styles, and packaging presentation. Machinery designed for these products therefore needs to correspond with the characteristics of each product and its intended production process. Chuangxiang's portfolio covers several stages of tissue processing, from product preparation and folding to final packaging.The company identifies equipment development, manufacturing quality, and customer service as important parts of its business. Its machinery has been exported to markets across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, with the company reporting business coverage in more than 20 countries.The company's product development approach also takes account of the relationship between individual machines and complete production lines. This is important in tissue manufacturing, where folding, conveying, cutting, and packaging stages need to be considered as connected operations. The appropriate equipment arrangement depends on the product type and the requirements of the production process.CJ200 Full Servo Napkin Packaging MachineThe CJ200 is designed for the outer packaging of napkin products. Its full servo system is a central part of the machine's configuration, supporting coordinated movement during the packaging process.The machine is specified for napkin sizes in the range of 230–400 and can package colored napkins with a height of 12 mm. Its stated packaging range covers product lengths of 115–200 mm, widths of 115–200 mm, and heights of 12–120 mm.Another feature is the automatic memory function for adjustment parameters. Settings associated with different product specifications can be stored and recalled when the corresponding products are processed again. This function is relevant to production environments in which packaging dimensions change between batches. It provides a way to retain previously established settings rather than requiring every product change to begin with a completely new adjustment process.The listed specification-change time is approximately 30 minutes, depending on operator proficiency and the adjustments required.Film Compatibility and Packaging SpecificationsPackaging film is an important factor in the operation of a napkin packaging machine. The CJ200 is specified for CPP double-sided heat-seal film with a thickness of 0.035–0.05 mm. The maximum film roll diameter is 420 mm, and the film core diameter is 76 mm.The CJ200 uses side sealing and end sealing. In flow-pack packaging, the sealing process brings together the film's heat-sealing properties, temperature settings, product dimensions, and machine operation.The listed packaging speed is 20–45 packs per minute. Actual operating speed can vary according to product format, film characteristics, settings, and production conditions. The stated film replacement time is approximately two minutes, with the actual time depending on operator proficiency.For printed film, the specified print-position tolerance is ±2 mm in both the longitudinal and transverse directions. Accurate print positioning is relevant to packages carrying brand marks, product details, or decorative designs. The stated tolerance provides a technical reference for coordinating printed film with the packaging process.Applications in Napkin ManufacturingNapkins are used in food service, hospitality, retail, and household settings. Their packaging requirements can differ according to product dimensions, folding format, pack quantity, and presentation. Manufacturers may therefore handle multiple napkin specifications as product ranges and market requirements change.The CJ200 is positioned for napkin outer packaging within its specified product and film ranges. Its servo system, parameter memory, and defined packaging dimensions are relevant to production settings where product specifications may vary.Chuangxiang's wider equipment portfolio also connects napkin packaging with other stages of tissue production. Napkin folding and production equipment addresses the processing of tissue products, while packaging machinery handles the subsequent packing stage. The company also supplies machinery for facial tissues, handkerchief paper, and paper towels, extending its product coverage across several tissue categories.Manufacturing and Technical SupportIndustrial machinery requires coordinated attention to design, manufacturing, quality management, and service. Chuangxiang's business covers research and development, production, sales, and after-sales support. The company also offers customized equipment solutions for different production requirements.Customization is relevant to tissue production because product dimensions, processing arrangements, and line configurations can differ between manufacturers. Chuangxiang's range of tissue machinery and packaging equipment supports its work across different product categories and manufacturing requirements.After-sales service is another part of the company's offering. Technical assistance, maintenance support, and spare-parts services are important during equipment installation and operation. Chuangxiang's combination of equipment manufacturing and after-sales service reflects its involvement beyond the initial supply of machinery.Automation Trends in Tissue PackagingThe tissue industry serves consumer and commercial markets with varied requirements for product format and packaging presentation. As manufacturers manage different product specifications, packaging machinery needs to accommodate changes in dimensions, materials, and printed designs. Automation is an important part of this development.Servo systems and programmable controls provide ways to coordinate machine movements and manage operating settings. Parameter memory can also support the handling of recurring product specifications. These functions form part of the technical approach used in modern packaging equipment.Material compatibility remains equally important. Film thickness, roll dimensions, sealing methods, and print registration all affect machine configuration. The CJ200 brings these considerations together through its specified CPP film range, side and end sealing, and print-position tolerance. Its design links automated operation with the practical requirements of napkin outer packaging.Chuangxiang's Global DevelopmentChuangxiang's work in tissue production and packaging machinery combines equipment development, manufacturing, and technical service across several product categories. Its international market presence and broad machinery portfolio provide the context for the CJ200 full servo napkin packaging machine.With its servo-driven configuration, automatic adjustment-parameter memory, defined packaging range, and specified film compatibility, the CJ200 is designed to serve napkin manufacturers with different packaging requirements. These features reflect Chuangxiang's focus on developing equipment for the practical needs of tissue processing and packaging.As a China Leading Full Servo Napkin Packaging Machine Supplier, Chuangxiang continues to provide machinery for tissue production and packaging applications. Further details about the CJ200, other equipment, and the company's capabilities are available at the official website: .

Foshan Chuangxiang Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.

Foshan Chuangxiang Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.

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Chuangxiang Unveiled as a China Leading Full Servo Napkin Packaging Machine Supplier for Global Markets News Provided By Globalso November 23, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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