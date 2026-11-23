MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Traders can choose how they trade forex, metals, indices and other instruments, from full hands-on control to automated or copy trading, all on one platform.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Uprime Capital, the technology-led online trading brand of Uprime Capital LTD, today announced three ways to trade within a single account: Manual Trading, AI Trading and Copy Trading. The launch lets traders at every level of experience shape their online trading around their own goals, time and confidence, without switching platforms or opening separate accounts.Many traders still move between separate apps, accounts and tools to follow different markets. Uprime Capital takes a different approach: one account covers more than 1,000 instruments across forex, metals, indices, energies, crypto CFDs, share CFDs, commodities, bonds and ETFs, available on web, desktop and mobile.A personalised trading experience, built around the traderUprime Capital lets traders choose how involved they want to be. Three account styles sit on the same platform:Manual Trading, full market access and real-time execution for traders who prefer to make every decision themselves.AI Trading, automated trade execution, AI-powered insights and around-the-clock market monitoring for traders who want data-driven support.Copy Trading, a way to follow experienced traders and diversify with less hands-on involvement.This flexibility is at the heart of Uprime's personalized trading experience. A newer trader can start by copying others or practising on a demo account, then move to manual or AI trading as their confidence grows.Forex trading and multi-asset access in one placeForex remains central to the platform, with major, minor and exotic currency pairs available Monday to Friday as markets move through the Asian, Middle Eastern and global sessions. Alongside currencies, traders can access gold and silver, cash indices from the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific, crude oil and natural gas, and CFDs on shares, bonds, ETFs and major cryptocurrencies. This makes Uprime Capital a practical base for international trading across asset classes.Clear tools and costs before every orderThe platform is designed so traders understand a trade before they place it. Costs, margin and exposure are shown before an order is confirmed. Traders get charting with multiple timeframes, indicators and drawing tools, plus market, limit and stop orders with stop-loss and take-profit set at entry.Learning without riskTo support traders who are still building their skills, Uprime Capital offers a free demo account with $50,000 in virtual funds. It uses the same platform and prices as a live account, so traders can learn how orders, stop-loss and take-profit work without risking their own money. They can switch to a live account whenever they are ready.Security and supportClient money is held in segregated accounts with tier-1 banks, separate from company funds. Every login and withdrawal is protected by two-factor authentication and 256-bit encryption. Traders can reach the support team by live chat and email, 24 hours a day, Monday to Friday.Opening an account takes a few minutes online: register, verify identity, fund the account by card, bank transfer or e-wallet, and start trading. Traders can explore the platform at uprimetrade or learn more at uprimecapital.About Uprime CapitalUprime Capital is a technology-led online trading brand operated by Uprime Capital LTD. It offers forex trading and multi-asset trading on more than 1,000 instruments through one account on web, desktop and mobile, with manual, AI and copy trading options and a free demo account.Website: uprimecapitalTrading platform: uprimetradeContact: uprimecapital/contact

Edward Smith

uprimecapital

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Uprime Capital Unveils Manual, AI and Copy Trading in One Account for a More Personalised Trading Experience News Provided By Intelligent Punks November 23, 2026, 06:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



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