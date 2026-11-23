Kremlin Says Russia Has No Urgency to Appoint Envoys to France, UK
(MENAFN) Russia has no immediate plans to name new ambassadors to France and the United Kingdom, as diplomatic ties with both countries have effectively ceased to function, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.
In an interview with Russian newspaper Vedomosti, Peskov noted that Moscow had been without ambassadors in London and Paris for more than two months.
"There are no relations with these countries, so there is no need to hurry," he said.
Addressing Russia's diplomatic representation in the United States, Peskov confirmed that President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump did not discuss selecting a replacement for the Russian ambassador to Washington during their recent meeting in China.
"No, such details were not discussed. The conversation was more conceptual," he said.
Russia's ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, who assumed the position in March 2025, died in Moscow on Nov. 11 at the age of 66 after suffering from a chronic illness.
In an interview with Russian newspaper Vedomosti, Peskov noted that Moscow had been without ambassadors in London and Paris for more than two months.
"There are no relations with these countries, so there is no need to hurry," he said.
Addressing Russia's diplomatic representation in the United States, Peskov confirmed that President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump did not discuss selecting a replacement for the Russian ambassador to Washington during their recent meeting in China.
"No, such details were not discussed. The conversation was more conceptual," he said.
Russia's ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, who assumed the position in March 2025, died in Moscow on Nov. 11 at the age of 66 after suffering from a chronic illness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment