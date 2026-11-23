MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) The winter chill is set to return to West Bengal from Tuesday, with minimum temperatures likely to fall by two to three degrees Celsius as weather conditions improve following the impact of Cyclone Akvan, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata said on Monday.

The weather office said temperatures could drop by three to four degrees Celsius between Tuesday and Friday, bringing back the nip in the air, particularly in the western districts of the state.

Light thundershowers are likely at one or two places in all districts of south Bengal on Monday, while some areas may experience partly cloudy skies with intermittent sunshine. However, dry weather is expected to prevail across the region from Tuesday.

While minimum temperatures will gradually decline, daytime temperatures are likely to rise, bringing a noticeable difference between day and night conditions.

"The minimum temperature in the western districts is likely to fall to around 15 degrees Celsius. The winter chill will be felt again as weather conditions improve," an RMC official said.

North Bengal is also likely to witness light thundershowers across all districts on Monday. The weather is expected to improve gradually from Tuesday, with dry conditions and clear skies forecast across the region.

The minimum temperature in north Bengal districts may fall by three to four degrees Celsius between Tuesday and Friday. Temperatures are likely to dip further in some of the hill areas, the official said.

In Kolkata, cloudy skies and spells of rain are expected to give way to dry weather during the day on Monday. The minimum temperature is likely to decline, while the maximum temperature may rise slightly. The mercury is expected to fall gradually in the city and adjoining areas from Tuesday.

On Sunday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal level, while the minimum temperature stood at 22.7 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees above normal.

The relative humidity in the city ranged between 83 and 98 per cent.