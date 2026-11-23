MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) During the 1977 elections, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi spent nearly Rs 113 crores to influence the poll outcome, claimed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday.

The BJP lawmaker made the sensational claims while citing a newspaper report from 1978, highlighting an Intelligence Bureau (IB) report that allegedly claimed that late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi received Rs 113 crore donations from industrialists to fund the Congress's campaign in the 1977 Lok Sabha elections. He further claimed that each Congress candidate contesting the Lok Sabha elections was provided with Rs 2 lakh and two jeeps.

The newspaper clipping shared by Dubey refers to media coverage of the IB report presented in Parliament in 1978, which reportedly named the industrialists having given donations to fund the Congress party's campaign.

The report also notes that then Prime Minister Morarji Desai had played down the possibility of action over the alleged funding, stating that all political parties accepted such contributions during elections.

Taking to X, Dubey wrote, "On November 23, 1978, a report by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was published in Parliament and the media. It exposed the true nature of Indira Gandhi's collusion with businessmen in Indian politics. According to the report, Indira Gandhi spent Rs 113 crore, equivalent to approximately Rs 25,000 crore at today's value, to win the 1977 election. Each Lok Sabha candidate was given Rs 2 lakh and two jeeps."

Referring to late industrialist R.P. Goenka, the BJP MP alleged that he was among the major contributors to the funds.

"The RPG company's owner, RP Goenka, was accused of making the largest donation. He was arrested on October 3, 1977, on charges of using this black money, and faced a total of 40 raids by the Income Tax Department and the ED," Dubey said.

He further referred to the Shah Commission and the Hajari Commission reports while making allegations about the Birla Group's dealings with the Congress during the period.

"According to the Shah Commission and the Hajari Commission reports, the Birla Group obtained licences by giving money to the Congress continuously from 1957 to 1977. Foreign companies Coca-Cola and IBM also gave money. This history of kickbacks and illicit fundraising in Indian politics belongs to the Nehru-Gandhi family," the BJP MP said.

Dubey also alleged that Indira Gandhi had worked to weaken and break up the Janata Party to conceal the alleged financial irregularities and prevent the opposition from remaining united.

"To cover up this scam, Indira Gandhi broke up the Janata Party through a combination of persuasion, bribery, punishment and division. According to a book by the then US Ambassador, Moynihan, in 1978, the CIA gave money to the Congress and worked to break up opposition parties," he added.