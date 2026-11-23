MENAFN - IANS) Jakarta, Nov 23 (IANS) A ship carrying 405 tonnes of explosive-making material from China to Bangladesh has been seized by the Indonesian Navy in coastal waters off Belawan in the Southeast Asian nation, local media reported.

The cargo comprised sodium perchlorate, a powerful oxidising chemical used in various industrial applications and in the production of certain explosives.

The Comoros-flagged MV Star Line was detained on November 7, Indonesian media outlet Waspada reported.

Rear Admiral Denny Septiana, commander of the Indonesian Navy Regional Command-1 (Koarmada I), revealed details of the operation while addressing a press conference on November 20.

He said that the vessel had anchored in the waters off Belawan to refuel when personnel aboard Indonesian Navy patrol ship KRI Sigalu-857 noticed suspicious activity.

The patrol team grew suspicious after observing that the vessel was sailing outside its designated route and contacted it for further checks.

An inspection subsequently uncovered discrepancies in the ship's documents and cargo, following which the commander of KRI Sigalu, in coordination with Koarmada I headquarters, ordered a thorough search.

“From the results of the stop and inspection of the MV Star Line ship, a number of items and documents were found to be the object of inspection and further investigation in the investigation process," Waspada quoted Denny as saying.

According to Denny, the Comoros-flagged MV Star Line was sailing from China to Bangladesh, with 36 containers, 15 of which were declared to contain 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate, a strategic oxidising chemical.

Meanwhile, although the ship's documents showed an expiry date of October 8, 2027, its validity status was marked as suspended.

"This finding is one of the aspects being further investigated to ensure the compliance of the ship's administration, the legality of the voyage, and the provisions for transporting dangerous goods," said Denny.

The Indonesian Navy said that authorities were investigating and questioning individuals linked to the incident.