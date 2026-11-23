MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) India's white-collar hiring market recorded 3.30 per cent year-on-year growth in 2026, with 1.38 crore jobs projected for 2027 and hiring expected to grow 8.16 per cent, a report said on Monday.

The report from the jobs platform foundit said hiring growth in 2026 was led by non-profit organisations, real estate, travel and tourism, and healthcare and pharmaceuticals, while IT roles recorded the strongest occupational growth at 20.28 per cent.

Non-profit organisations posted the highest growth at 19.44 per cent, followed by real estate at 16.09 per cent and travel & tourism at 13.76 per cent. In contrast, hiring declined in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and logistics and transportation.

“Employers expanded their teams thoughtfully and placed a premium on experienced professionals. The strong demand for tech roles outside the IT sector shows how widely these skills are now needed. As hiring picks up in 2027, we expect growth to extend to more cities, more sectors and early-career professionals, who are set to see stronger opportunities,” said Tarun Sinha, CEO, foundit.

The 2027 outlook points to stronger demand in consumer electronics (14.25 per cent), retail (13.99 per cent) and manufacturing (12.02 per cent).

Senior management saw occupational growth at 8.11 per cent and marketing & communications at 7.21 per cent.

City-wise, Hyderabad led hiring growth at 8.51 per cent, followed by Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi at 6.71 per cent, 6.51 per cent and 5.57 per cent, respectively.

Moreover, Coimbatore is projected to lead hiring growth in 2027 at 12.52 per cent, reversing its 1.86 per cent decline in 2026, followed by Bengaluru (11.29 per cent) and Hyderabad (10.33 per cent).

Companies are likely to place greater emphasis on productivity, operational efficiency and business outcomes, with related hiring projected to increase by 15-20 per cent, according to the report.

Meanwhile, mid-career professionals -- particularly those with 7–10 years of experience -- are expected to remain an important talent segment, accounting for 21 per cent of overall hiring demand.

-IANS

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