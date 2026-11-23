MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Nov 23 (IANS) Passengers have welcomed the launch of the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new rail service connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, saying the initiative will not only ease travel but also strengthen the centuries-old cultural, religious and emotional ties between the two destinations associated with the Ramayana.

Speaking to IANS, a woman passenger welcomed the initiative, saying the facility would make it easier for people to travel between the two destinations.

“It feels really good. This train facility was not available earlier. It is a good initiative and will provide people with the convenience of travelling from Ayodhya to Janakpur. We will also be able to reach the Dham of Goddess Sita from the Dham of Lord Ram more easily. It makes us very happy,” she said.

Another man described the service as an important initiative that would strengthen the traditional relationship between the two places.

“This is an amazing initiative being inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It will strengthen the emotional and cultural bond between Ayodhya and Janakpur. This is the 'roti-beti' bond that connects the two places,” he said.

Recalling the tradition associated with the Ram Vivah celebrations, he said people travelling to Janakpur on the occasion of the wedding festivities of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita were traditionally welcomed with great respect and affection.

“When people used to visit Janakpur during the occasion of Ram Vivah, they were welcomed with great respect and affection. This train will make travelling easier. People will also get an opportunity to understand the culture and heritage of both places. It will not only boost tourism but also strengthen mutual understanding, cultural ties and the emotional and historical bond between the two destinations,” he added.

The Saryu-Kamala Express is a new weekly train service connecting Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah will virtually flag off the service from New Delhi later in the day.

Covering approximately 604 km, the train will pass through several towns in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, including Jaynagar, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Gorakhpur and Basti.

The service is expected to make cross-border journeys more convenient for pilgrims, tourists and people travelling for family, educational and business purposes.