Shiv Sena UBT Urges Congress to Support Samajwadi Seat Sharing Plan

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday urged the Congress to align with the Samajwadi Party's seat-sharing formula for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying the SP is in its strongest position and that the INDIA bloc must remain united to defeat the BJP.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi warned that failure to reach an agreement could lead to an outcome similar to Maharashtra and Bihar, stressing that winnability should be the key criterion in deciding seat-sharing arrangements. "The Samajwadi Party is currently in its strongest position. As part of the opposition and the INDIA alliance, we should all extend our full support to them, because it is crucial to remove the BJP from power; the polarisation and caste-based politics currently taking place must be brought to an end. Therefore, I believe the Congress party needs to recognise that one of its allies within the INDIA alliance, the Samajwadi Party, is fighting a strong battle in Uttar Pradesh. They should align themselves with whatever formula the Samajwadi Party deems most effective, and work together to ensure the SP's victory," she said.

Chaturvedi further said that it would be unfortunate if the Congress and SP failed to reach an agreement. Emphasising the importance of winnability, Chaturvedi said that as a responsible national party, the Congress should consider its past performance and strike rate while deciding on seat-sharing arrangements. "It would be highly unfortunate if they fail to reach an agreement. We could end up with the same outcome seen in Maharashtra or Bihar, and everyone knows which party's stubbornness was responsible for that. As a responsible national party, and considering past performance and strike rates, 'winnability' must be the most critical factor. Various surveys indicate that the margin between the BJP and the SP will be a mere two to 3%. Therefore, based on these surveys and the criterion of winnability, a decision should be made," she said.

Asserting the unity message, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, "The INDIA alliance must stand united, send a clear message, and fight this battle together."

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party are holding the first round of seat-sharing talks in New Delhi for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The two-day discussions between the SP and Congress are scheduled to continue on November 23 and 24, with senior leaders from both parties participating. The SP delegation includes National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, State President Shyam Lal Pal, and MPs Iqra Hasan and Rajeev Rai.

The SP is aiming for a major political comeback in 2027 after suffering consecutive losses in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls. In the 2022 Assembly Elections (Contested Separately): The SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress managed just 2 seats out of the 399 it fielded candidates on.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections (Contested in Alliance): Operating under the INDIA bloc banner, the coalition yielded a strong turnaround. The SP secured 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while the Congress won 6 of the 17 seats it contested. Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, with Congress also looking to expand its political footprint in the state. (ANI)