Investors Seek Clarity on AI Investment Returns and Tech Strategy

Investors are increasingly questioning the massive investments being made by global technology companies in artificial intelligence (AI), seeking greater clarity on how rising capital expenditure will translate into revenue growth and profitability, according to a report by Goldman Sachs.

The report said the Q3 2026 earnings season continued the trend of the past year, with stock market reactions to corporate earnings witnessing significant volatility amid growing investor focus on AI-driven revenue, capital expenditure and the returns expected from these investments. It highlighted that investors are closely tracking both the sources and uses of capital, particularly the timing, scale and pace of AI-related investments, along with management commentary and future guidance.

Goldman Sachs said, "The Q3'26 earnings season continued the trend of the past year with stock reactions to earnings reports showing outsized volatility on the back of several key themes." The report noted that companies are facing increasing pressure to explain how their AI investments will generate sustainable financial returns, particularly as spending on computing infrastructure and related technologies continues.

Highlighting the challenges facing major technology companies, the report said hyperscalers, including Google, Amazon, Meta and SPCX, need to provide investors with a clearer explanation of their long-term investment strategies. According to the report, investors want companies to explain where they have a competitive advantage in AI, which products and platforms will help them capture the market opportunity, how long the investment cycle could continue and what financial returns these investments could generate over the next two to five years.

Goldman Sachs said, "We believe the hyperscalers in our coverage (GOOGL, AMZN, META & SPCX) need to continue refining their rationale/outline of the investment case to build greater investor confidence." The report further noted that several of these questions remain largely unanswered, despite some companies providing additional disclosures during the latest earnings season.

It said, "Going forward, we see the companies that can more directly articulate strategic roadmaps (product, capital, competition) to increase investor confidence as likely to be sources of outsized outperformance given the scale/scope of the computing shift opportunity presented by AI."

Meanwhile, the report highlighted a shift in investor concerns around agentic commerce, as companies indicated that the adoption of AI agents for consumer transactions could face challenges due to high computing costs, the need for sufficient revenue to support business economics and supply-side limitations. Companies operating downstream of AI agents also played down the recent impact of such behaviour on transaction volumes.

Overall, Goldman Sachs noted that although AI presents a significant opportunity for the technology industry, companies will need to provide clearer investment strategies, demonstrate their competitive advantages and establish a stronger link between capital expenditure and future financial returns to maintain investor confidence.