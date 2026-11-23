

Investors will track ANT's first-week run for valuation sustainability and potential read-throughs for other AI stocks.

Dell's report on Tuesday will test its record 2026 run, which eased since September. Hewlett Packard, HP Inc. and Zoom also report earnings this week.

Investors will watch for developments around Jensen Huang's potential return as Nvidia CEO, including reactions from the company's board and major shareholders following President Donald Trump's public backing.

Anthropic's first week as a publicly traded company will also be in focus, with investors tracking its first few days of trading for signs of valuation sustainability and potential implications for other AI stocks.

The earnings calendar will add to the activity, with HP and Dell among the companies reporting results. U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Here are the top tech events to watch:

Tech IPOs

After a historic IPO, investors will be watching Anthropic stock (ANT) this week. Shares rose 17% on the opening day last Thursday but lost steam the next day. ANT stock and the broader tech market gained in the overnight trading ahead of Monday in what appeared to be a relief rally.

Tech Earnings

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Zoom Communications (Nov. 23): As the earnings period draws to a close, the two reports would offer remaining insights into the demand for AI servers and enterprise software, respectively.

Analysts expect HPE's fourth-quarter revenue to rise 49% to $14.43 billion and adjusted profit to more than double to $1.29 per share, according to Koyfin. They expect Zoom's Q3 sales to rise 4% to $1.28 billion and EPS to drop 2% to $1.49 per share.

Dell Technologies and HP Inc. (Nov. 24): Tuesday will be crucial, as Dell's report will test its record 2026 run, which has eased since September, while HP's report takes on greater significance after Intel flagged sharp weakness in the personal computers market.

Analysts expect Dell's Q3 revenue to rise 11% to $27.0 billion and adjusted profit to increase 20% to $2.59 per share. They expect HPQ's Q4 revenue to rise 4.5% to $15.3 billion and adjusted profit to decrease 20% to $0.74 per share.

Tech Winners And Losers Ahead Of Monday