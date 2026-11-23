Thanksgiving Flights: White House Forms Team to Avert Outages
(MENAFN) The White House has assembled a task force to head off new air traffic control failures as millions of Americans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving, officials said.
The group, called the "Transportation Technology Transformation Tiger Team," was created after a malfunction grounded every flight in the country, The Daily Wire reported Sunday.
Its members come from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Departments of Transportation and Defense, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
A White House official said the team has met every day this week to keep operations running without interruption.
The nationwide ground stop lasted five hours and was only the second since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. It struck amid a string of outages and malfunctions that have left travelers unsettled. The administration has been criticized for a lack of transparency about the shutdown, which officials insist was not caused by a cyberattack.
White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster told The Daily Wire that Americans flying this week have nothing to worry about.
"President (Donald) Trump and (Transportation) Secretary (Sean) Duffy have brought together the best and the brightest across the government to ensure what happened last Friday can never happen again," Schuster said. "Work continues, and Americans can rest assured their country's aviation is the best in the world."
The FAA, a White House official said, is reviewing "near-term network configuration options" and looking for ways to steady the existing air traffic control system. The agency aims to eliminate "fragile components" to improve reliability while pressing ahead with its modernization and transformation work.
The official added that the FAA is expanding the capabilities of its National Operations Control Center (NOCC) and watch center, which would allow system anomalies to be detected and contained earlier, before they spread.
Schuster said the team has made rapid progress in modernizing the country's decades-old air traffic control system, adding that US skies are safer after five meetings so far.
The group, called the "Transportation Technology Transformation Tiger Team," was created after a malfunction grounded every flight in the country, The Daily Wire reported Sunday.
Its members come from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Departments of Transportation and Defense, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
A White House official said the team has met every day this week to keep operations running without interruption.
The nationwide ground stop lasted five hours and was only the second since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. It struck amid a string of outages and malfunctions that have left travelers unsettled. The administration has been criticized for a lack of transparency about the shutdown, which officials insist was not caused by a cyberattack.
White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster told The Daily Wire that Americans flying this week have nothing to worry about.
"President (Donald) Trump and (Transportation) Secretary (Sean) Duffy have brought together the best and the brightest across the government to ensure what happened last Friday can never happen again," Schuster said. "Work continues, and Americans can rest assured their country's aviation is the best in the world."
The FAA, a White House official said, is reviewing "near-term network configuration options" and looking for ways to steady the existing air traffic control system. The agency aims to eliminate "fragile components" to improve reliability while pressing ahead with its modernization and transformation work.
The official added that the FAA is expanding the capabilities of its National Operations Control Center (NOCC) and watch center, which would allow system anomalies to be detected and contained earlier, before they spread.
Schuster said the team has made rapid progress in modernizing the country's decades-old air traffic control system, adding that US skies are safer after five meetings so far.
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