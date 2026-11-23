Gold Rebounds as Investors Reassess Fed Rate Outlook
(MENAFN) Gold prices climbed more than 2% on Monday, moving back above $3,600 per ounce as investors reconsidered expectations for aggressive interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve following a widespread sell-off in global equity markets.
Spot gold advanced 2.3% to $3,619.15 an ounce by 0605 GMT, recovering from the previous session's losses as disruptions to the artificial intelligence (AI) investment trade pressured international stock markets and raised questions about the pace of monetary tightening in the United States.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cautioned that the Federal Reserve could make a policy error by pursuing excessive tightening in response to recent inflation figures. He pointed to the significant deterioration in financial conditions over recent months.
Financial markets currently estimate a 93.5% likelihood of a 25-basis-point interest rate increase at the Fed's December meeting, based on figures from CME's FedWatch tool.
Market participants are also focusing on the upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, scheduled for release Wednesday. The report, which serves as the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, is expected to provide additional indications about the central bank's future policy direction.
Gold experienced a sharp decline last week, losing approximately 9% and reaching its lowest level in 14 months. The drop represented the metal's largest weekly decline since March, following increasingly hawkish statements from Federal Reserve officials and heavy selling across technology and semiconductor shares.
Spot gold advanced 2.3% to $3,619.15 an ounce by 0605 GMT, recovering from the previous session's losses as disruptions to the artificial intelligence (AI) investment trade pressured international stock markets and raised questions about the pace of monetary tightening in the United States.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cautioned that the Federal Reserve could make a policy error by pursuing excessive tightening in response to recent inflation figures. He pointed to the significant deterioration in financial conditions over recent months.
Financial markets currently estimate a 93.5% likelihood of a 25-basis-point interest rate increase at the Fed's December meeting, based on figures from CME's FedWatch tool.
Market participants are also focusing on the upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, scheduled for release Wednesday. The report, which serves as the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, is expected to provide additional indications about the central bank's future policy direction.
Gold experienced a sharp decline last week, losing approximately 9% and reaching its lowest level in 14 months. The drop represented the metal's largest weekly decline since March, following increasingly hawkish statements from Federal Reserve officials and heavy selling across technology and semiconductor shares.
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