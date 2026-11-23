US Intelligence Investigates Woman Linked to Former Nvidia Chief Over China Ties
(MENAFN) US intelligence agencies have been monitoring a woman romantically associated with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after discovering her communications with China's principal intelligence service, according to reports published Sunday.
Alice Huang reportedly maintained contact with an official from China's Ministry of State Security from spring 2025 until fall 2026, overlapping with the period during which she was involved with the former Nvidia executive, according to people familiar with the intelligence assessments.
Investigators also reportedly identified indications that Kang Wei, a business associate of Alice Huang, had links to Chinese intelligence agencies.
The suspected connections emerged while Megaspeed, a company where Alice Huang held an executive position, was attempting to acquire advanced semiconductor chips manufactured by Nvidia.
Some of the processors were allegedly transferred into supply chains suspected of bypassing US export restrictions governing technology shipments to China.
American authorities are examining whether Alice Huang and individuals associated with her were part of a wider effort to secure US semiconductor technology on behalf of Beijing, according to reports.
Alice Huang reportedly maintained contact with an official from China's Ministry of State Security from spring 2025 until fall 2026, overlapping with the period during which she was involved with the former Nvidia executive, according to people familiar with the intelligence assessments.
Investigators also reportedly identified indications that Kang Wei, a business associate of Alice Huang, had links to Chinese intelligence agencies.
The suspected connections emerged while Megaspeed, a company where Alice Huang held an executive position, was attempting to acquire advanced semiconductor chips manufactured by Nvidia.
Some of the processors were allegedly transferred into supply chains suspected of bypassing US export restrictions governing technology shipments to China.
American authorities are examining whether Alice Huang and individuals associated with her were part of a wider effort to secure US semiconductor technology on behalf of Beijing, according to reports.
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