Clayton Takes Dual Role as Acting Cyber Chief Amid Rising Threats
(MENAFN) US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton will also serve as acting national cyber director while Kirsten Davies awaits Senate confirmation, Axios reported Sunday.
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he had picked Davies, the Pentagon's chief information officer, to succeed Sean Cairncross at the helm of the office. A White House official told Axios that strong backing for Davies persuaded Trump to nominate her for the permanent post instead of installing her in an acting capacity.
The arrangement puts the country's top intelligence official in charge of cybersecurity policy at a moment when outages and reported cyberattacks are exposing weaknesses in America's digital infrastructure, according to Axios.
Until her confirmation, Davies will support Clayton as a senior adviser in the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD), Axios reported.
"I'm excited to work more with Kirsten, who has the experience and capabilities needed to help America navigate our increasingly complex and powerful digital infrastructure as our next National Cyber Director," Clayton said in a statement to the outlet.
"I look forward to working with the ONCD team to ensure Kirsten has a seamless transition into the role upon her confirmation by the Senate," he added.
The move places two critical national security posts under a single official, temporarily, as Trump reshuffles his cybersecurity team amid mounting concern over AI-powered attacks, Axios said.
Clayton has previously worked with the ONCD, the National Security Council, the National Security Agency and other agencies while leading the administration's AI efforts, a White House official told Axios.
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he had picked Davies, the Pentagon's chief information officer, to succeed Sean Cairncross at the helm of the office. A White House official told Axios that strong backing for Davies persuaded Trump to nominate her for the permanent post instead of installing her in an acting capacity.
The arrangement puts the country's top intelligence official in charge of cybersecurity policy at a moment when outages and reported cyberattacks are exposing weaknesses in America's digital infrastructure, according to Axios.
Until her confirmation, Davies will support Clayton as a senior adviser in the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD), Axios reported.
"I'm excited to work more with Kirsten, who has the experience and capabilities needed to help America navigate our increasingly complex and powerful digital infrastructure as our next National Cyber Director," Clayton said in a statement to the outlet.
"I look forward to working with the ONCD team to ensure Kirsten has a seamless transition into the role upon her confirmation by the Senate," he added.
The move places two critical national security posts under a single official, temporarily, as Trump reshuffles his cybersecurity team amid mounting concern over AI-powered attacks, Axios said.
Clayton has previously worked with the ONCD, the National Security Council, the National Security Agency and other agencies while leading the administration's AI efforts, a White House official told Axios.
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