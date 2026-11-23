Russia Loses 2,471 Troops, Three Multiple Rocket Launchers In Ukraine War Over Past Day
In addition, the Russian army has lost 12,492 (+5) tanks, 25,941 (+18) armored combat vehicles, 52,731 (+70) artillery systems, 2,298 (+3) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,768 (+1) air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,213 (+4) ground robotic systems, 618,262 (+1,459) operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 5,278 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, two submarines, 178,713 (+651) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,932 (+7) units of special equipment.Read also: Russian warship destroyed in blast at Libyan port – media
The figures are being updated.
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