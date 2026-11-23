MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZVIZ, a leading global smart home brand, is highlighting three smart lock models across Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia: the. From checking visitors to managing access without traditional keys, each makes everyday home entry more convenient.

Founded in 2013, EZVIZ serves over 130 countries and regions with AI-powered home security products, including cameras, video doorphones and smart locks connected through the EZVIZ App. With people coming and going throughout the day, managing the front door is an important part of home security.







Source: EZVIZ

Keyless Entry and Flexible Access

The EZVIZ DL20FVS Plus, DL50FVS Plus and DL50FVX smart locks offer multiple unlocking options, including 3D facial recognition, palm-vein recognition, fingerprints, passcodes and mechanical-key access. Through the EZVIZ App, residents can also manage access remotely, making it easier to accommodate different schedules.

EZVIZ DL20FVS Plus Smart Lock

The DL20FVS Plus smart lock uses 3D facial recognition designed to resist photos, videos and 3D masks. Its biometric templates are processed and stored locally. A familiar lever handle makes entry intuitive, while the built-in camera and four-inch indoor screen let residents check visitors.

EZVIZ DL50FVS Plus Smart Lock

When upgrading an existing entrance, the DL50FVS Plus smart lock offers an adjustable handle and keypad that can be repositioned to suit different door layouts. Its curved design and finger-pinch prevention make everyday operation more comfortable, while the built-in camera and indoor screen let residents check visitors before opening.

EZVIZ DL50FVX Smart Lock

The DL50FVX smart lock uses dual cameras to show visitors and packages near the doorstep. Its four-inch indoor screen offers a picture-in-picture view, while soft-light night vision shows who's outside after dark. Its welcoming lights respond as someone approaches the entrance.

Availability in Southeast Asia

Selected EZVIZ smart locks are available in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand from November 1 to 30, with discounts of up to 30% in Indonesia and 50% in Thailand. Featured models vary by market:



Indonesia: DL20FVS Plus and DL50FVS Plus

Malaysia: DL50FVS Plus and DL50FVX Thailand: DL20FVS Plus and DL50FVX



For more information and purchasing options, visit the EZVIZ stores in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Alex He:...