MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The everyday essentials brand highlights its community initiatives across Australia, the UK and Italy.

Fort Worth, TX, USA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout 2026, CLOSEMAT supported communities in Australia, the United Kingdom and Italy through product donations, local sports sponsorship and community partnerships. These initiatives included supporting a pickleball event in Sydney, donating socks and bras through In Kind Direct in the UK, and continuing a sock donation programme in Italy.

Each initiative reflects a practical way CLOSEMATE can contribute, from providing everyday essentials to supporting activities that bring people together.

Australia: Bringing People Together Through Pickleball









In Australia, CLOSEMATE supported ONE PICKLE SLAM, a community pickleball event held in Sydney on 28 April 2026.

The brand contributed product donations, event sponsorship and prizes, helping bring participants together through sport and creating opportunities for local community engagement.

United Kingdom: Extending a Helping Hand Through In Kind Direct









In the United Kingdom, CLOSEMATE donated 6,846 pairs of socks and 1,087 bras through In Kind Direct. The donated products were distributed to 552 charitable organisations, supporting their work with people in need of everyday essentials.

Socks and underwear are basic items, but access to them matters. By contributing products from its own range, CLOSEMATE provided practical resources that charitable organisations could pass on to the communities they serve.









Italy: Continuing Support Through Everyday Essentials Donations









In Italy, CLOSEMATE continued its sock donation initiative with local partners. To date, CLOSEMATE has shipped 863 packs of socks, each containing six to ten pairs, representing at leas t 5,178 pairs in total.

An additional 179 packs are scheduled for shipment, bringing the initiative's planned total to 1,042 packs, or at least 6,252 pairs of socks.

The initiative continues through local partnerships, with further shipments planned as part of CLOSEMATE's ongoing support.

Looking Ahead: Further Community Collaboration

CLOSEMATE 's 2026 community initiatives combined product donations with local sports sponsorship, reflecting different ways the brand could contribute to communities through its own products and partnerships.

The brand intends to build on this approach by exploring further opportunities to donate everyday essentials and support community activities.

Charities, nonprofit organisations, community groups and sports clubs are welcome to submit partnership proposals or requests for product support. Opportunities will be considered according to community needs, the scope of each initiative and the resources available.

Organisations interested in discussing a potential collaboration can contact

About CLOSEMATE

Founded in 2019, CLOSEMATE is an everyday essentials brand focused on socks and underwear designed for comfort, functionality and everyday wear. Its collection includes socks, wireless bras, seamless underwear and boxer briefs. Beyond its products, CLOSEMATE participates in selected community initiatives through product donations and local partnerships.

Website: closemate.com

CONTACT: David Xia,...