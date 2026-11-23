MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)– Musicians looking for serious, structured guidance in contemporary piano now have a single place to find it. Harrison Music Education Systems, the music education company founded by pianist and educator Mark Harrison, offers online piano lessons, instruction books, downloadable study packages and video courses through its refreshed website, harrisonmusic.

Mark Harrison is the author of 28 books published by Hal Leonard, including the widely used Pop Piano Book. His instruction books are used by thousands of musicians in over twenty countries and are recommended by the Berklee College of Music for all of its new students. Harrison Music Education Systems has supplied music education products to customers worldwide since 1994.

Whether a student is a serious beginner, an intermediate player building confidence, or a working professional refining their craft, harrisonmusic offers a clear learning path: study independently with Mark's books and videos, or work with him directly in private online lessons.

Private Online Piano Lessons via Zoom

At the heart of harrisonmusic are Mark Harrison's private online piano lessons, taught one-on-one over Zoom. Lessons are tailored to each student's goals and cover pop and jazz piano, improvisation, music theory and harmony, ear training, composition and arranging.

The format is designed for steady, measurable progress:



Personalized focus: each lesson concentrates on the skills and styles the student wants to develop, from rock and R&B grooves to jazz chord voicings.

A written summary after every lesson: students receive the topics covered and practice recommendations for the week ahead.

Recordable sessions: students can record their Zoom lessons for later reference. Study with the author: students can work through Mark's own books with him, or ask for materials suited to their goals.

Mark's teaching background is extensive. He held faculty positions at the renowned Grove School of Music, where he instructed hundreds of musicians from around the world, and at the University of Southern California's Thornton School of Music. His private students have included Grammy winners, hit songwriters, members of the Boston Pops and L.A. Philharmonic orchestras, and first-call touring musicians with major acts.

As one student, J.L. from Orlando, Florida, put it:

“You simply cannot get access to the quality of education that exceeds the overall experience of Mark Harrison. If you are willing to put in the work, Mark can take you to any level of playing.”

The Pop Piano Book: A Core Method for Contemporary Piano

The Pop Piano Book is the central text of Mark Harrison's curriculum. The 500-page method contains nearly 800 music examples and takes players step by step through keyboard harmony and voicings, then shows how to apply them in rock, pop, ballad, R&B/funk, new age, country and gospel styles. Students learn to work from a leadsheet or fake book and to create accompaniments and melody treatments that sound authentic in each style.

The book is available as a download edition and in print, with optional companion solo piano recordings, playalong backing tracks and MIDI files. It has earned strong praise from the music press and from leading players:

“This is the most accessible and valuable keyboard method available for those interested in popular styles.” (Keyboard Magazine)

“One of the best how-to-play books ever.” (How To Jam Magazine)

“I'm very impressed with all the wonderful information in this book. I wish I could have had this book while I was learning!” (Russell Ferrante, keyboardist with the Grammy Award-winning Yellowjackets)

Beyond The Pop Piano Book, the Harrison Music book catalog includes the Keyboard Style Series (blues, country, R&B, rock, modern pop, jazz and more), the Piano Technique Series (Piano Fitness, Rock Piano Chops and Jazz-Rock Piano Chops), and the Styles of Famous Artists series, which includes Piano Styles of 23 Pop Masters and Play Like Elton John.

For students who want a clear starting point within a style, Mark offers simple guidance. Blues players are encouraged to begin with the Blues Piano volume from the Keyboard Style Series, then add Jazz-Blues Piano. Aspiring jazz pianists can start with Intro To Jazz Piano, then move on to Contemporary Jazz Piano, Smooth Jazz Piano and Jazz-Blues Piano. Each Keyboard Style Series book works as a stand-alone method or as an add-on to The Pop Piano Book.

Ear Training, Music Theory, Harmony and Video Lessons

Harrison Music also offers complete programs for the skills that sit underneath great playing:



Contemporary Eartraining Levels One and Two: a step-by-step ear training system, developed at the Grove School of Music and using solfeg syllables, available as downloadable books with separately available audio drills.

Contemporary Music Theory Levels One to Three: an in-depth theory and harmony method with extensive exercise sections and answers, used by schools and colleges worldwide.

Keyboard Harmony and Voicing Series: titles including Piano Chord Voicings In All Styles, How To Harmonize On The Piano, Piano Zen, 150 Keyboard Tips & Lessons, and First 50 Chord Progressions You Should Play On Piano, which comes with a free 35-page Author Supplement when purchased from harrisonmusic.

Beginner Piano Series: affordable e-books in blues, pop ballad, funk, gospel and boogie-woogie piano, also collected in the printed Piano Styles For Beginners volume, published by Harrison Music. Pop Piano Book Video Lessons: nearly seven hours of video instruction covering Chapters One through Ten of The Pop Piano Book, with multiple camera angles and on-screen captions. The complete package covers all ten chapters for $144.95, a saving of $71.55 compared with buying the chapters individually.

Players who want to sample Mark's teaching first can watch 16 free piano video lessons on the site, covering topics from blues-rock and gospel piano to the piano parts of Coldplay's“Clocks” and Maroon 5's“This Love”. For the best value across the books and audio, students can compare the download packages for piano, music theory and ear training.

A Working Musician as Well as a Teacher

Mark Harrison's teaching is grounded in performance. Born in Southern England, he moved to Los Angeles in 1987 and performed with musicians such as John Molo, Jay Graydon and Jimmy Haslip. He recorded several contemporary jazz albums with the Mark Harrison Quintet, and his TV music credits include Saturday Night Live, America's Most Wanted and True Hollywood Stories. Today he is music director of the Steely Dan tribute band Doctor Wu, an endorsed artist and educator for Dexibell keyboards, and in 2024 released the original jazz-rock album Willing To Be Lucky, performing and recording all of the instruments himself.

Harrison Music also supplies books, PDFs and MP3 audio to schools and colleges in the U.S. and overseas, with discounts available depending on the quantity ordered. Educators can contact the company directly for details.

Key Facts



Founder and educator: Mark Harrison, pianist, educator and author of 28 books published by Hal Leonard.

Company: Harrison Music Education Systems, West Hills, California, supplying music education products worldwide since 1994.

Lessons: private one-on-one online piano lessons via Zoom, for serious beginners through working professionals.

Styles taught: pop, rock, jazz, blues, R&B, funk, gospel and country piano, plus improvisation, harmony, music theory, ear training, composition and arranging.

Recognition: books recommended by the Berklee College of Music for all new students; former faculty at the Grove School of Music and USC Thornton School of Music. Website: harrisonmusic

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Mark Harrison?

Mark Harrison is a Los Angeles-based pianist, music educator and author of 28 books published by Hal Leonard, including The Pop Piano Book. He teaches private online piano lessons through Harrison Music Education Systems.

Are Mark Harrison's piano lessons online?

Yes. Mark teaches private online lessons through Zoom, so students can study with him from anywhere in the world.

What levels does Mark Harrison teach?

Mark welcomes serious beginners through working professionals and tailors each lesson to the student's musical goals.

What is the best book to start learning pop piano?

The Pop Piano Book is Mark's core method for contemporary piano and suits serious beginners through advanced players. Newer players can start with the Beginner Piano Series e-books or the printed Piano Styles For Beginners collection.

Can I use Mark Harrison's books for self-study?

Yes. Most Harrison Music customers use the books, audio and videos on a self-study basis, and many later add private lessons for personal feedback.

About Harrison Music Education Systems

Harrison Music Education Systems is a contemporary music education company founded by pianist and author Mark Harrison. Based in West Hills, California, it has supplied instruction books, audio, downloads and video courses to musicians worldwide since 1994, and offers private online piano lessons with Mark. Learn more about Mark Harrison and Harrison Music.