Learn Spanish in Buenos Aires with Onsite Housing

Learn Spanish in Buenos Aires through small-group classes, private lessons and onsite housing at historic Palacio Piedras.

- Academic Director, Ibero Spanish School Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES, CIUDAD DE BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Íbero Spanish School announces its 2027 Spanish immersion programs, starting January 11.

American students, professionals and adult learners can learn Spanish in Argentina through intensive group courses (20 hours weekly), private lessons and flexible study abroad options. Classes average three to five students, with a maximum of six.

The Live & Learn program offers onsite housing at historic Palacio Piedras, allowing students to live and study in downtown Buenos Aires and local culture. Group courses start at USD 185 per week; private accommodation starts at USD 315.

Ibero Spanish School Buenos Aires Argentina

Ibero Spanish School Buenos Aires

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One of our Buenos Aires Spanish language students

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Ibero Spanish School Opens 2027 Spanish Immersion Programs With Housing News Provided By Ibero Spanish School November 23, 2026, 06:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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