A tattoo artist at work inside California Ink Tattoo in Thailand.

The award-winning Bangkok and Phuket tattoo studio's new website helps international travelers compare styles, meet artists and get a free quote before landing.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- California Ink Tattoo, one of Thailand's best-known custom tattoo studios, has launched a fully redesigned website at . The new site arrives as Thailand's November-to-April high season gets underway, when visitors from around the world book tattoos at the studio's locations in Bangkok and Phuket.

The redesign is built around how international clients plan a tattoo: they research artists and styles from home, then book before they arrive. Visitors can now browse 20 tattoo styles, from Realism, Japanese Realism and Micro Realism to Mandala, Polynesian, Script and Watercolor. Clients can pick a studio and request a free quote in a few clicks, or message either studio directly on WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram.

"Most of our clients are travelers, and a tattoo is something they will wear for the rest of their lives," said the owner of California Ink Tattoo. "The new site lets people see our artists' work, understand each style and talk to our team before they ever walk through the door. They arrive knowing exactly what they want and who they want to work with."

The new site also puts the studio's safety standards up front. A dedicated hygiene page shows the cleaning, preparation and sanitation procedures followed at both studios, including single-use sterile needles and fresh ink for every client. A tropical-climate aftercare guide explains how to protect a new tattoo from sun, sea and pools while traveling. A healed tattoos gallery shows how the studio's work looks once fully healed.

Travelers looking for a tattoo rooted in Thai culture can explore the studio's sacred Sak Yant designs and traditional hand-applied bamboo tattoos. Both are done in the same clean, professional studios to international hygiene standards. For clients with older work they want to change, the site has a dedicated page for cover-up tattoos.

"High season is our busiest time of year, and the best artists book up fast," he said. "We always welcome walk-ins, but we strongly recommend booking ahead. The new site makes that easier than ever."

Both studios are open seven days a week, 9 AM to 2 AM. The Bangkok tattoo studio is at 23, 164 Sukhumvit 4 Alley (Nana), Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110. The Phuket tattoo studio is at 210/1 Rat Uthit 200 Pi Road, Patong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150.

About California Ink Tattoo

California Ink Tattoo is an award-winning custom tattoo studio with locations in Bangkok and Patong, Phuket. The studio has served more than 10,000 clients from around the world. Its artists create 100% custom designs in styles including realism, Japanese, fine line, blackwork, Chicano, anime, cover-ups, Sak Yant and traditional Thai bamboo tattoos. Walk-ins are welcome when artists are available, and bookings can be made at .

California Ink Tattoo

California Ink Tattoo

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California Ink Tattoo Launches Redesigned Cali-Ink as Thailand's High Tourist Season Begins News Provided By California Ink Tattoo November 23, 2026, 06:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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