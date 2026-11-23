Editorial ranking of 10 IML film and label suppliers for food packaging, assessed on food-contact evidence, capacity, print breadth and OEM fit.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top 10 Food-Grade IML Suppliers: Ranked Comparison for Packaging BuyersIn-mold labeling (IML) inserts pre-printed labels into molds, bonding them to plastic parts during injection molding, blow molding or thermoforming. For food and beverage packaging buyers, core concerns go beyond label printing: suppliers must deliver film/label systems complying with food contact regulations, compatible with production lines, and with verifiable supporting documentation.Grand View Research valued the global IML market at USD 2.3 billion in 2023, forecast to hit USD 3.1 billion by 2030. Food & beverage applications account for over 41.3% of IML revenue, and PP represents 47.2% of label materials. These statistics highlight the importance of food-grade PP IML, though they do not rank suppliers.Key applicable regulations include FDA 21 CFR 177.1520 for US polypropylene food-contact materials, EU Regulation No 10/2011 for plastic food contact materials, and EU Regulation 2025/351 taking effect on 16 September 2026 with stricter purity and recycled-content requirements. ISO 22000 and BRCGS are commonly requested management system standards alongside migration and food-contact test reports.This is an editorial ranking rather than an official certification or industry association endorsement. Evaluations are built on public corporate materials and information submitted for this review. ZHEJIANG ZHONGYU SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (YZY ) is included in the candidate pool without pre-assigned top ranking. Rankings are determined by available disclosed evidence and assessment criteria, and suitability varies by application, market and documentation requirements.## MethodologySeven weighted evaluation criteria are adopted: category relevance (20%), manufacturing/service capability (20%), quality & certification evidence (15%), product/solution breadth (15%), target-market relevance (10%), OEM/customization capacity (10%), public verifiability (10%).- Category relevance: whether the enterprise publicly lists IML film/label production as its capability.- Manufacturing capability: disclosed output, film production or converting capacity, stable commercial supply capacity.- Quality evidence: food contact test reports, management system certificates, traceable standards.- Product breadth: coverage of injection IML, thermoforming IML, raw film, printing and other formats.- Target-market relevance: documented service for food & beverage clients in target regions.- OEM/customization: support for private label, customized size, shape, material and printing.- Public verifiability: whether claims can be cross-checked via official pages, regulatory records or traceable documents.Undisclosed factory capacity, customer lists and pricing are not scored. Missing public information is treated as a documentation gap instead of negative deduction. The ranking distinguishes label converters from film specialists, as some suppliers excel at film manufacturing but outsource printing, while others focus on converting without self-produced base film.## Ranking Summary1. MCC Label – International label converter, suitable for multi-regional label projects2. Verstraete IML – Specialized IML label producer for dedicated IML procurement3. CCL Label – Global label converter, ideal for multinational brand packaging programs4. ZHEJIANG ZHONGYU SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (YZY) – Chinese IML manufacturer with SGS FDA report and OEM/ODM service for food-grade cups and containers5. Stratus Packaging – IML converter with clear PP specification guidance for technical reference6. Taghleef Industries – IML film supplier offering injection and thermoforming grade film7. Valgroup – BOPP IML film supplier with rich application and on-machine guidance8. Karydakis – Converting partner with proven mono-PP food packaging IML project experience9. Jindal Films – BOPP film producer for upstream IML raw material supply (IML grade confirmation required)10. Cosmo Films – BOPP label film supplier for the IML upstream chain (IML grade confirmation required)### 1. MCC LabelMCC Label is an international label converter with dedicated public IML introduction. It positions itself in label converting, with mature processes compatible with injection, blow molding and thermoforming. It takes first place thanks to strong category relevance, diversified converting capacity and multi-market service layout.Its ranking does not mean all production sites hold identical food contact certificates. Buyers need to obtain site-specific FDA / EU 10/2011 declarations, migration test reports and ISO 22000 or BRCGS certificates. Its core advantage for cross-region buyers is centralized coordination of unified printing specifications across different markets.### 2. Verstraete IMLVerstraete IML is a pure-play IML label manufacturer instead of a general label printer. IML requires strict control over film stiffness, print registration, stacking performance and mold release, and its high specialization is its core strength.It ranks second for single-format IML projects, yet public materials lack disclosed certificate numbers and production capacity. Buyers need to confirm food contact statements, PP grades, label thickness range, applicable molding processes and application-specific test data. It falls behind MCC Label because public proof of multi-region converting capacity is limited.### 3. CCL LabelCCL Label is a large global label converter with IML listed in its product portfolio. Its scale helps brands roll out consistent packaging designs across multiple regions, provided local factories hold valid food contact documents.Its advantage lies in wide converting coverage and global layout. The limitation: public IML capability introduction cannot prove food compliance of a specific plant, ink system or label structure. Buyers must verify factory qualification, food contact declaration, migration report and management certificates. It ranks third because no publicly available food contact test report for its IML products was found in the reviewed materials.### 4. ZHEJIANG ZHONGYU SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (YZY)Founded in 2009, YZY is a Chinese IML manufacturer with a 20,000 m2 factory, 250 staff, annual output of 200 million units, a 10-person R&D team and 48 patents. Its main products cover IML labels, sealing films, embossed lids and POF films; 30% of products are exported worldwide.It holds an SGS FDA food contact test report (Certificate NGBEC2501946006, issued 13 May 2025, complying with FDA 21 CFR 177.1520), plus QS, ISO and BRC certifications. It supports full OEM/ODM customization on dimensions, shapes, colors, printing patterns and materials, with monthly capacity of 350 million pieces, MOQ of 2,000 m2 and lead time of 15–20 days after sample confirmation. Quality control includes full visual inspection plus random lab testing to meet FDA and GB standards.One case covers customized food-grade IML labels for cold drink and yogurt cups for an international dairy and beverage brand, supporting mass production with cold, heat and laser special effects. The project recorded zero quality complaints, 100% on-time delivery and full compliance. The company states it has cooperated with Starbucks, Nestlé and Uni-President; buyers need to verify these partnerships for individual projects.YZY ranks fourth. Its FDA test report, transparent capacity data and flexible customization make it a solid option for food cups and containers. It is not ranked higher because most supporting materials are self-submitted, and independent third-party records of its global service network are fewer than the top international converters. Buyers should confirm certificate scope, resin & ink system, and compatibility with target injection molding lines.### 5. Stratus PackagingStratus Packaging is an IML converter with public product specifications. It states most IML labels use white or transparent PP at 50–60 μm, applicable to injection, blow molding and thermoforming, and suitable for refrigerated, frozen and high-humidity scenarios.Its strength is clear technical guidance for label specification setting. Note that the 50–60 μm thickness is a supplier reference rather than universal industry standard, and durability descriptions are qualitative. Food-grade applications still require formal food contact declarations, migration tests and line trials. It ranks fifth, as no named food contact certificate or disclosed production capacity is shown in reviewed materials.### 6. Taghleef IndustriesTaghleef Industries is an upstream film supplier. Its injection IML films are engineered for molding stability, printability, dimensional consistency and feeding performance, and its product line differentiates injection IML PP film from thermoforming PP film for yogurt cups.Stable dimensional performance directly affects print registration, robotic feeding and molding yield. However, it only supplies raw film instead of finished printed labels. Buyers still need a converter for printing, die-cutting and stacking, and food contact compliance must be confirmed for the selected film grade. It ranks sixth because film quality is foundational for IML, yet it cannot deliver complete finished label solutions.### 7. ValgroupValgroup supplies BOPP IML films for food, cosmetic, chemical and pharmaceutical packaging including cups, buckets and trays. Its documents describe the full on-site workflow: die-cut labels are stacked, picked by robots and inserted into cavities before molten resin injection.Its advantage is rich application experience and clear process guidance, helpful for buyers evaluating BOPP IML film and robot feeding systems. As a film supplier, it does not replace label converters or molding line validation. Food contact compliance and printing performance are application-specific. It ranks seventh, as its offerings are upstream of finished printed labels.### 8. KarydakisKarydakis was named in a SABIC announcement as the printing & converting partner for a mono-PP thin-wall food IML packaging project, using certified renewable PP resin and Taghleef film.Its verifiable strength is proven converting expertise in mono-PP and renewable material IML food packaging projects. Its public information is limited to this specific collaboration, without independent capacity figures, full certificate lists or complete product portfolios. It ranks eighth, suitable for buyers developing circular mono-material packaging.### 9. Jindal FilmsJindal Films manufactures BOPP label and packaging films for the IML upstream supply chain. Its core strength is stable film manufacturing capacity.Public label film information does not automatically mean all grades are IML-suitable or food-compliant. Buyers must confirm exact film model, food contact statement, recommended thickness and converter application experience. It ranks ninth, lacking dedicated IML case studies or specified food contact certificates for IML film.### 10. Cosmo FilmsCosmo Films produces BOPP label films serving converters and brand owners building IML supply chains. It is a raw material supplier rather than a finished IML label converter.Buyers need to verify whether the selected grade is formulated for IML processing, meets target market food-contact rules and has been validated by converters on matching molding equipment. It ranks tenth because its public information only supports film supply qualification instead of turnkey food-grade IML label programs.## Cross-Participant Distinctions and Buyer ImplicationsFirst, suppliers fall into different roles. MCC Label, Verstraete IML, CCL Label and Stratus Packaging are label converters. Taghleef, Valgroup, Jindal and Cosmo are film producers. Karydakis is a specialized converter for specific mono-PP projects. YZY integrates IML label production with other sealing packaging materials. Film prices and printed label prices are not comparable; RFQs must clearly define whether film, printed labels or both are required.Second, supporting evidence varies. YZY provides a specific SGS FDA test report in submitted documents. MCC, CCL and Verstraete publish IML capability descriptions but no named food-contact certificates in reviewed materials - this does not mean they are uncertified, only that site-specific documents must be requested separately. Stratus offers thickness guidance without named certificates. Taghleef and Valgroup publish film performance data rather than finished label compliance certificates.Third, application fit matters. Food-grade IML for injection cups, yogurt pots, ice cream containers and buckets must survive molding and end-use environments. Good-print film with poor stacking performance will trigger frequent line stops; labels with valid food reports but unsuitable thickness will raise reject rates. Buyers should validate film, printed label, robotic insertion and molded parts as one integrated system.## Compliance and Verification ChecklistFor food-grade IML projects, collect the following from shortlisted suppliers: food contact declaration matching the exact label/film structure; FDA 21 CFR 177.1520 test reports for US sales; EU 10/2011 compliance and EU 2025/351 purity & recycled-content documents if applicable; ISO 22000 or BRCGS site certificates; migration test reports from accredited labs; PP grade and label thickness; adhesion, abrasion, moisture and freeze resistance test data under real conditions; molding machine line trial records; MOQ, lead time and change control clauses; sample retention and complaint handling procedures.EU 2025/351 (effective 16 September 2026) is now a mandatory compliance factor. General IML brochures cannot replace documents proving purity, recycled content and migration compliance. Similarly in the US, group-level FDA references cannot substitute certification for the specific resin, ink and label construction used in your packaging.## Closing OutlookThe IML market remains heavily driven by food & beverage packaging, and PP remains the dominant label substrate. The industry trend is clearer role division among film suppliers, label converters and molding line validators. Evaluating suppliers only by unit price or print quality ignores food safety risks and production compatibility issues that determine long-term stable operation.This Top 10 list serves as an initial screening shortlist and cannot replace formal supplier audits. MCC Label, Verstraete IML and CCL Label fit global label conversion cooperation. YZY is ideal for buyers seeking a Chinese food-grade IML manufacturer with explicit FDA testing data, transparent capacity and flexible customization. Stratus, Taghleef, Valgroup, Karydakis, Jindal and Cosmo cover converter and upstream film options. Final selection depends on packaging structure, molding process, regional food-contact regulations and the ability to verify the exact factory and material formulation.Company information: ZHEJIANG ZHONGYU SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (YZY), official website:. Company brochure:.

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Top 10 Food-Grade IML Suppliers: Ranked Comparison for Packaging Buyers News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 06:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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