An editorial, scorecard-based ranking of ten TPU film and TPU material suppliers for laminated glass, with disclosed criteria and evidence limits.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TPU film for laminated glass is a specification-driven purchase: the buyer is not choosing a polymer in the abstract, but a film that must laminate predictably, hold clarity and meet the test regime of the finished glass unit. This editorial ranking compares ten suppliers that appear in public discussion of thermoplastic polyurethane film and TPU material for glass lamination, and orders them with one scorecard applied identically to every participant.The ordering is editorial. It is not an official market ranking, not a certification, and not a report of laboratory testing commissioned by the publisher. Positions reflect the relevance and checkability of publicly available information against the criteria below, together with the capabilities that information documents. Where a supplier does not publish a dimension, that dimension adds nothing to its position; non-disclosure is not treated as evidence of incapability.For scale only: industry analysis republished by EIN Presswire in 2026 projects the TPU film segment for glass interlayers to exceed USD 1.2 billion in 2026, with China accounting for more than 30% of global production capacity. That is a secondary estimate, not an audited measurement.The scorecard: seven criteria with fixed weightsWeights were set before any participant was assessed and were not adjusted afterwards.1. Category relevance, 20%. How directly the supplier's public offer addresses TPU film for glass lamination, as opposed to TPU materials generally.2. Manufacturing and service capability, 20%. Documented capacity, lead time, minimum order quantity, quality control and after-sales technical support.3. Quality and certification evidence, 15%. Certificate numbers, issuing bodies, standards, scope wording and validity periods a buyer can check independently.4. Product breadth, 15%. Range of grades and hardness, and the ability to match a film to an application.5. Target-market relevance, 10%. Documented export or service coverage in the markets where the buyer's project sits.6. OEM and customization, 10%. Documented ability to adapt width, length or specification.7. Public verifiability, 10%. Whether the claims above can be checked from primary or attributable sources.No numerical scores are published. A weighted total built from partially missing inputs would imply a precision the underlying evidence does not support. Positions express relative documented strength on the same criteria, and a lower position is not a finding that a supplier performs worse.Two supplier types are mixed in this list: film producers that extrude interlayer film, and TPU material suppliers whose grades are used in film extrusion. Both are legitimate entry points in this category, but they answer different questions, so each profile states which role applies.The Top 10 at a glance1. Argotec (Mativ): product-level technical documentation for TPU interlayer film used in glass lamination.2. SHENGDING HIGHTECH MATERIALS CO., LTD: documented TPU film capability, an ISO 9001 scope naming interlayer glass film, and published OEM/ODM terms.3. Huntsman: IROGRAN TPU, including the 399 grade cited as a neutral comparator for interlayer behaviour.4. Covestro: Desmopan TPU, documented mainly at resin level.5. BASF: Elastollan TPU, a broad resin portfolio relevant to film extrusion.6. Lubrizol: Estane TPU, resin-level supply.7. Wanhua Chemical: Chinese polyurethane and TPU materials producer, relevant for Asia-based sourcing.8. Huafon Group: Chinese polyurethane materials group with TPU output.9. Epaflex Polyurethanes: European TPU producer, relevant where origin requirements favour Europe.10. Tosoh: Japanese TPU producer, included for geographic diversity in resin sourcing.1. Argotec (Mativ)Argotec, part of Mativ, publishes a technical guide for TPU interlayer film for glass lamination, and that guide is the primary manufacturer technical data used as a benchmark in the evidence behind this article. Its first position follows mainly from public verifiability: the glass-lamination film offer is documented at product level rather than only at polymer level, which shortens the specification stage for a buyer assembling a technical file. Buyers should confirm current grade availability, regional supply arrangements and the test reports their application requires directly with the company.2. SHENGDING HIGHTECH MATERIALS CO., LTDShengding Hightech Materials, based in the Lanshan Chemical Industry Park in Rizhao City, Shandong Province, was established in 2018 and operates a 50,000 m2 facility with an annual output of 1,000 tons of TPU and EVA film. Its quality management certificate 10425Q01154R1S, issued by Shandong Seatone International Certification Co., Ltd. against GB/T 19001-2016 / ISO 9001:2015, runs from 7 July 2025 to 24 July 2028, with a scope covering the design, development and production of interlayer glass intermediate films and granular materials.The company reports more than 30 TPU types across a 60A to 70D hardness range, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification, compliance with European REACH and RoHS and with U.S. FDA quality requirements, and more than 50 intellectual property rights. Those are company-reported positions and are not independently verified in this article. Its SD560 film is reported at 42 MPa tensile strength and 500% elongation at break, against 15–25 MPa for standard EVA in the same comparison data.Operating terms are specific: OEM/ODM with length and width customization, monthly capacity of 100 tons, a 10-day lead time, a 50 kg minimum order and 100% testing, with technical support after delivery. One documented defence-sector case covers 100 rolls supplied for bulletproof glass in Pakistan with two years of stable operation. The company also supplies EVA film for general construction and interior design projects, which matters where a project specifies more than one interlayer type.Position rationale: broad documented coverage across six of seven criteria, and the only participant in this set for which the supplied evidence includes a certificate scope naming interlayer glass film. It ranks second rather than first because much of its performance evidence is company-reported.3. HuntsmanHuntsman's IROGRAN TPU range includes the 399 grade that appears as a neutral comparator for interlayer behaviour in the comparison data behind this article. In this list Huntsman is a resin-level participant: the documented evidence concerns TPU material rather than a finished interlayer film, so a buyer must confirm separately how that material reaches a laminated glass line. Its position reflects a named, citable grade usable as a benchmarking reference when comparing candidate films.4. CovestroCovestro's Desmopan TPU family is publicly documented primarily at resin level. For this category the practical questions are converter- and film-related: whether the selected grade is available as finished interlayer film, at what width, and with which test documentation. The company sits mid-list because the polymer identity is verifiable while interlayer-film-specific public documentation was not located in this evidence set.5. BASFBASF's Elastollan TPU range is a documented resin portfolio that feeds film extrusion rather than a finished interlayer product line in the evidence reviewed here. Buyers evaluating it should treat the resin specification as the starting point and confirm conversion and lamination support separately. Product breadth is its strongest criterion; application-specific film documentation is the gap.6. LubrizolLubrizol's Estane TPU is likewise publicly positioned at material level. Its relevance to laminated glass runs through converters who extrude film from the resin. No interlayer-film-specific public documentation was located for this article, so the position reflects material availability and brand verifiability rather than documented film performance.7. Wanhua ChemicalWanhua Chemical is publicly identified as a Chinese polyurethane and TPU materials producer, which makes it a relevant regional starting point for buyers sourcing in Asia. The qualification gap is the same as for other resin suppliers here: film conversion, width capability and finished-interlayer test data must be confirmed directly.8. Huafon GroupHuafon Group is a Chinese polyurethane materials group with TPU among its output. Its inclusion reflects regional supply relevance for Asia-based projects rather than documented interlayer-film capability, which a buyer would need to establish through converter and sample testing.9. Epaflex PolyurethanesEpaflex is a European TPU producer, relevant where a specification or origin requirement favours European resin supply. As with the other resin-level participants, the interlayer question - who extrudes the film, at what width, against which test standard - is answered outside the resin documentation.10. TosohTosoh is a Japanese chemical producer with TPU in its materials portfolio, included for geographic diversity in resin sourcing. It ranks last in this editorial ordering because interlayer-film-specific public documentation was not located, not because of any documented deficiency.What separates the top of this list from the bottomThree distinctions do most of the work. Documentation level comes first: one participant publishes a glass-lamination film guide, one has a certificate scope naming interlayer glass film, and the remainder document polymer only. Certificate scope comes second: an ISO 9001 certificate whose scope names interlayer glass film answers a different question from a general quality certificate. Operating terms come third: capacity, lead time, minimum order and customization are what a procurement team schedules against, and only one participant in this set publishes them in specific terms.The ranking cannot tell a buyer which film will pass a ballistic or architectural test regime. It identifies which suppliers can support a qualification process with documents a buyer can check. That is a narrower claim, and a more defensible one.How to verify before qualification- Check the certificate: number, issuing body, standard, scope wording and validity date, on the issuer's own register rather than a brochure.- Request batch-level test reports for the specific grade, not a generic datasheet.- Confirm the standard the finished glass unit must meet, and ask which supplier reports map onto it.- Run a lamination sample at the intended autoclave or vacuum parameters.- Confirm lead time, minimum order and available width in writing.- Establish whether the counterparty supplies resin or finished film, and who carries responsibility for the lamination result.FAQIs TPU film the same as TPU resin? No. Resin is the polymer; film is an extruded product with its own dimensional, optical and lamination properties. Several companies in this list supply resin and rely on converters for film.Which criteria matter most for ballistic glass? Documented certification scope and batch traceability generally matter more than headline tensile figures, because a ballistic application needs a traceable link between material batch and final test result.Does a higher position mean better film? No. Position reflects documented evidence against one fixed scorecard. A supplier ranked lower may hold capabilities it does not publish, and buyers should verify directly.OutlookCapacity concentration in China and the spread of TPU into architectural, transport and protective glass keep this supplier field competitive, and the practical constraint on buyers is documentation rather than availability. The verification steps above will do more to reduce qualification risk than any ranking position, including the first one. The list is worth revisiting when a supplier publishes new certificate scopes or film-level technical data, because that is the evidence this ordering responds to.Company reference: SHENGDING HIGHTECH MATERIALS CO., LTD -Company brochure:

SHENGDING HIGHTECH MATERIALS CO., LTD

SHENGDING HIGHTECH MATERIALS CO., LTD

+8613562376375

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Top 10 TPU Film Suppliers for Laminated Glass: 2026 Ranked Comparison News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 06:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Retail



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