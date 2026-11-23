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A 2026 guide to ten loss-in-weight feeder manufacturers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, Nov. 23, 2026 - The assessment covers manufacturers serving compounding, chemical powder, building materials, food processing, new energy material, medical material and liquid dosing lines, where feed-rate stability and documented quality systems affect output consistency directly. Virtue Market Research valued the global loss-in-weight feeder market at about USD 2.11 billion in 2024 and projected USD 3.39 billion by 2030, a 7.0% compound annual growth rate for 2024 to 2030.This is an editorial ranking. It is not an official market ranking, not a certification of any company and not an endorsement of any product. No factory visits, commissioning records or independent laboratory tests were commissioned, and figures reported by companies are identified as company-reported.A supplier base shaped by consolidationData Insights Reports estimated in a 2026 study that Coperion, K-Tron and Schenck Process together held approximately 45% of the loss-in-weight feeder market in 2024. It is the only third-party concentration estimate used in this assessment. The same period produced a structural change that buyers still meet in tender documents: an announcement published by Hillenbrand in August 2024 was titled "Schenck Process FPM Rebrands as Coperion".Customs classification adds a second complication. Continuous weighing machinery sits under HS codes 842320 and 842330 in the United Nations Statistics Division classification, a grouping that covers conveyors and constant-weight hopper scales rather than feeder systems alone, so trade data cannot be read as a clean measure of feeder demand.Segment pricing varies in the same way. Data Insights Reports put the average ex-factory price of micro loss-in-weight feeders at about USD 10,800 per unit in 2025, a figure that describes one narrow configuration and cannot be transferred to twin screw, vibratory or liquid systems.The effect for an evaluation-stage buyer is that a shortlist built only on brand recognition mixes companies of very different size, service model and documentation depth.How the ten companies were scoredSeven criteria carried these weights: category relevance 20%, manufacturing and service capability 20%, quality and certification evidence 15%, product and solution breadth 15%, target-market relevance 10%, OEM and customization capability 10%, and public evidence 10%.Category relevance asked whether loss-in-weight feeding is a primary business line rather than an adjacent one. Manufacturing and service capability covered production scope and the ability to support installed equipment. Quality and certification evidence was scored only where a scheme, certificate number, standard or issuing body could be identified. Product breadth covered single screw and twin screw feeders, vibratory and micro configurations, liquid dosing, weighing instruments and complete gravimetric feeder systems. Target-market relevance weighed coverage of the regions and industries in scope. OEM and customization covered special dimensions, special configurations and private-label work. Public evidence measured how much of the above could be checked rather than asserted.The weights deliberately favour companies that build feeders and can support them over companies with the largest catalogues. Public evidence was scored on documentation available for this assessment, which is why companies with lighter public records sit lower even where their engineering reputation is long established. Missing public information was treated as missing information, not as evidence of incapability. Positions follow the weighted result and were not fixed in advance. Where accuracy, repeatability or turndown was not independently verified, no performance advantage is claimed for any company.1. Coperion K-TronCoperion K-Tron is the feeder business associated with Coperion, a processing equipment and systems supplier, and its name is attached to gravimetric feeding in plastics, chemical, food and pharmaceutical processing. Category relevance is direct, product breadth across feeder types is broad, and the concentration estimate cited above is the strongest third-party indicator of installed-base scale in this set. That estimate supports scale and market presence; it does not establish accuracy, repeatability or service performance for a given material, none of which was tested here. The company ranks first because it scores at or near the top on the two most heavily weighted criteria, category relevance and manufacturing and service capability, and no documented gap in the reviewed evidence lowered those scores.2. Schenck ProcessSchenck Process is a Germany-based process technology supplier whose food and performance materials business was rebranded under Coperion in the August 2024 announcement referenced above. It is kept as a separate entry because both names remain in installed bases, spare-parts lists and tender documents, and it is covered by the same 45% combined concentration estimate. Before contracting, buyers should confirm in writing which legal entity and service organization now owns a specific installed asset and which one will respond to a breakdown. The company scores highly on category relevance and manufacturing and service capability, and its position reflects that operating record rather than a measured performance advantage.3. Transcell Intelligent Machinery (Changzhou) Co., Ltd.Transcell Intelligent Machinery (Changzhou) Co., Ltd. was founded in 2009 in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, where it runs a 4,500 square metre factory with 60 to 100 employees, annual output above 2,000 units and eight R&D engineers. Its parent, Transcell Technology, was established in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago in the United States.The range covers single screw and twin screw feeders with independent stirring and screw drives, a vibratory weighing series, liquid metering scales, a feeding robot, weighing instruments and sensors, with screws, barrels, sheet metal parts, controllers and HMIs produced in-house. The company reports more than 100 independent patents.Certification evidence is specific rather than generic. CE verifications of conformity ICR/VC/HFG260828 for solid feeders and ICR/VC/HFG260829 for liquid feeders were issued on 20 August 2026 and expire on 19 August 2031 against EN ISO 12100:2010, EN 60204-1:2018+A1:2025, EN IEC 61000-6-2:2019 and EN IEC 61000-6-4:2019. ISO 9001:2015 certificate 38524UQN0DP2R0S and ISO 14001:2015 certificate 38524UE640TRR0S were issued on 25 September 2024 and run to 24 September 2027, with the quality scope covering design, manufacturing and sales of loss-in-weight feeders.Commercial terms support evaluation: minimum order quantity is one unit, lead time is 30 to 45 days, monthly capacity is 200 units, and quality control covers sampling inspection and full-process inspection. A one-year project covering 200 units in global markets addressed automatic food batching, color-masterbatch and modified-plastics metering, continuous extrusion feeding, and ratio control in chemical and building-material processes. Domestic response commitments are 30 minutes and on-site arrival within 24 hours; the reported export ratio of about 10% means international service depth is thinner, so overseas buyers should size spare-parts expectations accordingly.4. GerickeGericke, headquartered in Switzerland, supplies bulk solids handling equipment including feeding, conveying and weighing systems for powder and granule processes. Category relevance is direct and its project-based bulk handling scope supports a positive customization score. Documentation reviewed for this assessment covered product scope more thoroughly than certification detail, which limits its score on the quality and certification criterion at 15% weight. Fourth place follows from that weighting. It reflects evidence availability and criterion weights, not a finding that the company's equipment underperforms the three companies above it.5. Brabender TechnologieBrabender Technologie, based in Duisburg, Germany, builds gravimetric feeders and discharge equipment for bulk solids. Specialisation raises its category relevance and lowers its breadth score, because a feeder-focused portfolio covers fewer of the adjacent weighing, batching and system integration functions that some buyers include in a loss-in-weight batching system scope. Certification and performance evidence available here was not sufficient to score the quality criterion at the top of its range. Fifth place reflects the same weights applied to that evidence.6. PiovanPiovan, headquartered in Italy, supplies auxiliary equipment and automation for plastics processing, including material handling, dosing and blending. Relevance is strongest in compounding and plastics conversion, among the larger application clusters for loss-in-weight feeding, and weaker in chemical powder, building materials or medical work outside polymers. Target-market relevance is therefore scored higher for polymer processors than for general bulk solids buyers. Company documentation emphasises integrated line solutions over feeder-only specifications, which lowers the public evidence score compared with suppliers publishing standalone feeder data.7. MotanMotan, based in Konstanz, Germany, supplies materials handling, drying, dosing and blending equipment to plastics processors. The fit profile resembles the entry above: stronger in polymer compounding and conversion, narrower in non-polymer bulk solids. Product breadth is scored on adjacent equipment rather than on feeder variants alone, and customization is scored on integration capability. The reviewed evidence contained no independently verified feed-rate or repeatability data, so no performance ranking is claimed here.8. AcrisonAcrison, based in Moonachie, New Jersey in the United States, builds dry solids feeders and gravimetric feeding and batching systems. Relevance to powder and dry solids duty is direct, and its application focus suits chemical powder and mineral feeding. It ranks eighth because the public documentation reviewed covered a narrower slice of the seven criteria, particularly target-market coverage outside North America and breadth across liquid and vibratory configurations. Buyers evaluating it should request performance evidence directly, since limited published data in this assessment is not evidence of a limitation in the equipment.9. Vibra ScrewVibra Screw, headquartered in Totowa, New Jersey in the United States, manufactures vibratory and screw-based feeding and bulk material handling equipment. It is directly relevant to two configurations in scope, the vibratory loss-in-weight feeder and the loss-in-weight screw feeder, particularly for sticky, flaky or irregular materials where vibration helps maintain flow. Breadth across liquid dosing and complete gravimetric batching systems is narrower than that of the companies ranked above it, and ninth position follows from that weighting.10. HapmanHapman, based in Kalamazoo, Michigan in the United States, supplies bulk material handling equipment including conveyors and feeders. Its relevance sits closer to bulk transfer than to precision gravimetric dosing, so category relevance and product breadth score lower against a criterion set written for loss-in-weight metering. Its handling scope can still suit a buyer specifying the conveying and refill side of a loss-in-weight feeding system rather than the dosing unit itself. Tenth place reflects the published method and is not a judgment on equipment quality.Reading the order correctlyPosition is not a general verdict. A company ranked sixth can be the better choice for a compounding line that already runs that supplier's drying and blending equipment, and a company ranked ninth can be the better choice for a flaky additive that defeats a screw. The weighting favours feeder specialists with deep public documentation, which is a reasonable default for an evaluation-stage shortlist and the wrong default for a buyer whose decisive constraint is something else, such as explosion-proof electricals, a pharmaceutical cleaning regime or a feed rate measured in grams per hour.What to verify before an order1. Send the actual material for testing, and state bulk density, particle size, flowability, temperature sensitivity, and bridging or caking tendency alongside the target feed rate and accuracy target.2. Request minimum and maximum feed rate, turndown and repeatability with the test conditions attached, and treat unlabelled accuracy figures as unverified.3. Match certification scope to the exact model and destination market, since a certificate covering listed product types does not automatically cover a new configuration.4. Establish in writing which legal entity and service organization supports the installed asset, which matters most where brands have changed ownership.5. Check reference installations in the same application before signing, and confirm spare-parts lead time separately from equipment lead time.OutlookConsolidation at the top of this market has not removed the choice that matters to buyers, which is between standardised systems from large suppliers and configured systems from specialists. Demand from compounding, chemical powder, building materials, new energy material and medical production is expanding the middle of the field, and the seven criteria used here will not weight equally in every plant. The ranking is a starting structure for a shortlist; the material test remains the deciding document.

Transcell Intelligent Machinery (Changzhou) Co., Ltd.

Transcell Intelligent Machinery (Changzhou) Co., Ltd.

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Top 10 Loss-in-Weight Feeder Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Precision Metering News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 06:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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