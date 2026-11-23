Saberi, whose voice became part of the musical memories of generations of Afghans, was discovered on Saturday, November 21, in the capital of Uzbekistan. His death ended a musical career spanning nearly five decades and prompted tributes from fellow artists and admirers.

According to Wais Paktash Joya, one of Saberi's friends, said they eventually forced open the apartment door after receiving no response. The television was still on when they entered, and Saberi's body was found in the living room.

Nematullah Rahmani, head of the Association of Afghans in Uzbekistan, confirmed the singer's death and told media outlets that Saberi had suffered from heart problems in recent months and was receiving medical treatment.

BBC Pashto reported on Sunday that his body had been taken for forensic examination. However, the exact cause of death has not been officially established, and it remains unclear whether his known heart condition was directly responsible.

Saberi had lived alone in Tashkent for more than two decades, according to Rahmani. His death has renewed attention to the circumstances of his final years, which he spent away from Afghanistan.

From school performances to national fame

Born in Kabul's Deh Afghanan neighbourhood, Saberi developed an interest in music while attending Habibia High School. He entertained classmates during school breaks, singing and using classroom desks as improvised percussion instruments.

After graduating in 1978, he approached Afghanistan's national radio and television broadcaster, initially hoping to audition as a percussionist. Instead, he sang Ahmad Zahir's song“Az Ghamat Ey Nazanin,” which helped him secure an opportunity to record music.

He later became a prominent figure in Afghanistan popular music and joined the Baran music group in 1983, alongside Farhad Darya and other musicians. The group helped shape a significant period in Afghanistan's contemporary music scene.

Among Saberi's best-known songs were“Do Mawjood Az Hasti Gerami Tar Ast” (Two Beings Are More Precious Than Life),“Yek Roz Boland-e Aftabi” (One Long Sunny Day),“Abrha Agar Bebarad” (If the Clouds Rain) and“Bahar Amada” (Spring Has Arrived).

Decades of life away from Afghanistan

Saberi left Afghanistan in the early 1990s after travelling to Tajikistan for a concert. Political upheaval and the collapse of the former government prevented his planned return, eventually leading him to Uzbekistan.

He also spent time in Moscow and travelled to India, where he recorded dozens of songs with Indian musicians in 2005 and 2010. He performed in Persian, Pashto and Uzbek, maintaining connections with different musical traditions.

His death prompted tributes from prominent Afghan artists, including Farhad Darya, his former colleague in the Baran group, and singer Ariana Sayeed.

Darya shared a photograph with Saberi and expressed grief over his death, while Sayeed urged people to value one another while they are still alive.

Saberi's death comes as Afghanistan's music community continues to face restrictions on artistic activities and public performances since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

For many Afghans, particularly those who grew up during the 1980s and 1990s, his songs remain closely associated with memories of childhood, family and a country he spent decades living away from.