MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The number ofsurged bybetween 2011 and 2025, climbing from 291 to an all-time high of 805, according to the 2026 State of the Nation Report published on November 19 by the State of the Nation Program (PEN).

Drawing on data from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, the report's“Harmony with Nature” chapter notes that the steepest spike began in 2020, when listed species jumped from 362 (in 2019) to 513 before reaching 805 in 2025.

Plant life accounts for the largest share of at-risk biodiversity:



Flora: 486 species are threatened, representing 15.1% of all evaluated plant species. Fauna: 319 species are threatened, accounting for 7.5% of analyzed animal species (fungi are excluded from the tally).

While researchers note that the jump reflects both newly completed scientific assessments and actual worsening in species' conservation status, the findings form part of a broader warning: conservation-long the pillar of Costa Rica's international reputation-is losing policy priority and institutional capacity.

Funding Cuts and Falling Environmental Rankings

Alongside the rise in threatened species in Costa Rica, key environmental indicators and funding mechanisms have weakened:



Environmental Performance Index (EPI): Costa Rica dropped from 3rd place globally in 2010 to 45th out of 177 countries in 2025, though researchers note the index underwent methodological changes over that span.

Conservation agency budget: In 2025, the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) received 27.37 billion colones -1.6 times less than its 2020 allocation. Forest incentives: Land area contracted under the Payment for Environmental Services (PES) program plummeted by 75.7% in 2025 compared to 2024.

Execution vs. Real-World Biodiversity Results

Evaluating the 2016–2025 National Biodiversity Strategy, PEN identified a disconnect between administrative output and measurable ecological recovery. By 2025, 89% of active operational targets recorded execution rates above 75%.

However, outcome-based data paints a bleaker picture. As of 2022, 46% of targets tied to ocean and marine conservation (UN Sustainable Development Goal 14) were stagnant or regressing, alongside 31% of terrestrial ecosystem targets (SDG 15). The report warns that current monitoring data still cannot confirm whether institutional programs are producing tangible improvements in habitats or species populations.

Ten International Admonishments Between 2022 and 2026

Between 2022 and 2026, Costa Rica received at least 10 critical observations from international organizations and environmental conventions over policy decisions and ecological pressures:

Criticism over the government's 2022 decision to deprioritize the alliance, despite Costa Rica being a founding member.Concerns over human-driven ecological damage in theandwetlands, plus groundwater contamination risks tied to a waste treatment plant project in Salamá de Osa.Calls to ratify thealongside warnings over biodiversity pressures and mangrove deterioration.Intervention by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights' special rapporteur (REDESCA) after xylene contamination disrupted water supplies forRequests for updates on protections for theand concerns over poaching, illegal logging, and land-use changes inA warning regarding Costa Rica's significant role in the international trade of, prompting a sustainability review.

Without swift, concerted intervention and a restoration of environmental funding, the State of the Nation warns that the rich natural heritage that defines Costa Rica's global identity could be permanently compromised.

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