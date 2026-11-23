MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) India's passenger electric vehicle (EV) sales are projected to rise to nearly 620,800 vehicles and 10.2 per cent of the total vehicle sales by 2030, according to a new report on Monday.

EV adoption will accelerate after that, with annual sales reaching nearly 5.2 million by 2040 under the BloombergNEF's 'Economic Transition Scenario', which models a transition led by market forces rather than policy interventions.

India's annual passenger electric vehicle (EV) sales are on track to surpass 305,000 units this year, up 42 per cent from 2025, according to the report.

Rapidly expanding model availability is boosting adoption in the segment, with EVs now accounting for 6.7 per cent of all vehicles sold. Private purchases dominate passenger EV sales.

India's electric vehicle market is expanding rapidly owing to rising model choice and a supportive policy environment.

Annual sales in 2025 grew 17 per cent to surpass 2.4 million units and have already reached 2.9 million in the first 10 months of 2026.

Electric two-wheeler sales received a boost following increases in fossil fuel prices implemented after the outbreak of the Iran war.

EVs accounted for 9.4 per cent of India's two-wheeler sales in the first 10 months of 2026 and are set to surpass 4.5 million by the end of this decade.

In the short term, favourable operating costs, cheaper new models, and public charging access will support adoption.

In the longer term, falling battery costs are set to drive mass-market EV uptake after 2030, but stronger, concerted policy efforts and greater investment will be needed for the road transport fleet to be aligned with a net-zero pathway by mid-century, said the report.

In contrast to most other auto markets, shared mobility is not leading the electrification of passenger cars in India due to a lack of affordable models that can cater to this use case and competition from compressed natural gas cars that also offer operational cost savings over petrol, the BloombergNEF report mentioned.

However, falling battery prices will help automakers launch more affordable passenger EV models, it added.