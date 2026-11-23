From dreamy destination weddings to intimate family celebrations, 2026 witnessed several celebrity weddings that grabbed headlines. Popular actors, musicians and personalities from the entertainment world began new chapters in their lives. While some couples opted for traditional ceremonies, others kept their celebrations private. As the year comes to an end, here's a look at some of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of 2026.

1. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda

One of the biggest celebrity wedding celebrations of 2026 was that of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The popular actors tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their wedding celebrations beautifully brought together Telugu and Kodava traditions. After keeping their relationship largely private, the couple finally shared pictures from their special day, leaving fans delighted. Their wedding quickly became one of the most discussed entertainment stories of the year.

2. Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben

Actress Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben got married in January 2026 in Udaipur. The couple celebrated their union with both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies on January 10 and 11, respectively. Nupur, who is the sister of actress Kriti Sanon, shared several glimpses of the celebrations on social media. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family members.

3. Allu Sirish And Nayanika Reddy

Actor Allu Sirish, brother of superstar Allu Arjun, married Nayanika Reddy on March 6 in Hyderabad. The couple's wedding followed traditional Telugu customs and was attended by several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry. The celebrations continued for multiple days, with pictures and videos from the ceremony attracting attention online.

4. Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, married entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on March 5 in Mumbai. The grand wedding ceremony took place at The St. Regis Mumbai and witnessed the presence of several celebrities from Bollywood, cricket and business. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, MS Dhoni and several other well-known personalities attended the celebrations.

5. Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur

Actress Kritika Kamra and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur tied the knot on March 11 in Mumbai. Unlike many lavish celebrity weddings, the couple chose an intimate ceremony at their Bandra residence, attended by close friends and family. They later celebrated with a sundowner gathering that brought together personalities from the entertainment and cricket industries.

6. Anshula Kapoor And Rohan Thakkar

Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor married her longtime partner Rohan Thakkar on July 6 in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony took place at Taj Lands End and was attended by members of the Kapoor family and their close friends. Anshula shared pictures from the celebrations, giving fans a glimpse of her special day.

7. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor And Sharan Sharma

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma got married on July 11 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Sharan is known for directing films such as 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' and 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'. Their wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. Pictures from the ceremony received warm wishes from friends and fans.

8. Ahaana Krishna And Nimish Ravi

Malayalam actress Ahaana Krishna married cinematographer Nimish Ravi on September 13 in Kerala. The couple's wedding followed traditional celebrations and was attended by their family members and close friends. Ahaana also shared pictures from the ceremony on social media, expressing her happiness about marrying her best friend. Their wedding became a special moment for fans of the actress.

9. Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran were also widely discussed in wedding-related reports in November 2026. However, their reported wedding details should be included in this roundup only after confirmation from reliable sources or an official announcement.