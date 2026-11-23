GTA 6 features exactly 61 cheat codes. You can unlock free money, weapons, cars, and even change the weather. Learn how to unlock and use these codes easily right here.

Gamers know cheat codes are nothing new in the GTA universe. Players use these codes to get money, grab weapons, and spawn vehicles easily. But Rockstar Games brought a big change in GTA 6. You cannot use cheat codes right when the game starts this time.

Gaming guides confirm that GTA 6 features exactly 61 cheat codes. Developers divided them into five main categories.



Player Cheats – 10

Combat Cheats – 11

Vehicle Spawn Cheats – 21

Environment Cheats – 3 Screen Filter Cheats – 16

These codes allow players to alter character abilities, spawn cars and vehicles, trigger explosive attacks, and even change the weather and screen filters. But you need to note one thing. Guides claim 61 cheat codes exist, but nobody has fully confirmed all 61 button combinations yet. So we will only look at the confirmed codes here.

The Player Cheats category packs many options to change your character's status and skills. Players will especially love the cheat code to get instant money in the game.

1. Money Cheat Code – $250,000



Use: Players instantly get $250,000 in the game.

How to unlock: You must complete the Main Story fully. Button Combination: Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Right.

2. Unlimited Focus



Use: This code keeps the character's Focus from running out.

How to unlock: You must finish the Main Story. Button Combination: Down, Up, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Right.

3. Body Armour



Use: The character gets strong body armor.

How to unlock: You need to finish 100 Workouts. Button Combination: Down, Up, Left, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down.

4. Raise Heat Level



Use: This increases your Wanted Level in the game.

How to unlock: Players must escape a 3-star Wanted Level 25 times. Button Combination: Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Down, Up.

5. Drunk Mode



Use: This code makes your character and partner act totally drunk.

How to unlock: You need to spend $2,500 on liquor inside the game. Button Combination: Up, Left, Right, Up, Up, Left, Right, Up, Left, Right.

The Combat Cheats category helps players use weapons and change attack styles. Gamers will find the max ammunition codes super helpful.

1. Max Ammo



Use: Players get maximum ammunition.

How to unlock: You must win 25 Bronze Medals at the Shooting Range. Button Combination: Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left.

2. Infinite Ammo



Use: Players can use weapons without ever running out of ammo.

How to unlock: You need to win 25 Silver Medals at the Shooting Range. Button Combination: Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Down.

3. No Reload



Use: This cuts down the need to reload weapons repeatedly.

How to unlock: You must win 25 Gold Medals at the Shooting Range. Button Combination: Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Up.

4. Attack Force



Use: This boosts the impact of bullets and melee attacks.

How to unlock: You must complete the Main Story. Button Combination: Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Down.

5. Exploding Balls



Use: This creates massive explosive damage when you hit enemies.

How to unlock: You must hit 20 enemies using Explosive Damage. Button Combination: Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Right.

Vehicles always have massive fans in the GTA world. GTA 6 brings a dedicated Vehicle Spawn Cheats section too. Developers packed 21 cheat codes here. Players can summon cars, tanks, helicopters, and even fighter planes using these codes.

Some vehicles mentioned in the guides:



Bravado Banshee – Car

Hauners Rhino Tank – Tank

Nagasaki Sea Sparrow – Helicopter Hauners P-996 Lazer – Fighter Jet

But players cannot spawn these vehicles instantly. You face a specific Unlock Challenge for each vehicle. You must complete Combat, Fitness, Survival, and Exploration tasks to unlock these codes. Gamers have not confirmed all 21 button combinations yet. So do not waste your time trying unverified codes from the internet.

GTA 6 features cheat codes that completely change the game's vibe. Developers grouped them under Environment Cheats and Screen Filter Cheats.

Environment Cheats – 3 Codes



Move Time Forward: Players can fast-forward the game time. You must find 10 Collectible Watches to unlock this.

Pause Time of Day: Players can freeze the game time. You need to locate 20 Collectible Watches for this. Cycle Weather: Players can change the weather. You must finish the Main Story to unlock this.

Screen Filter Cheats – 16 Codes



This section totally flips the visual look of the game. For example:

Golden Hour – Bathes the scenes in golden light.

Neon Jungle – Creates a bright neon-filled look.

Pixel Art – Shows the game in a cool Pixel Art style.

Dollhouse – Displays weird colors and a narrow screen ratio. Hellscape – Fills the screen with intense red and orange colors.

Players must finish challenges like fishing, meditating, finding specific collectibles, and doing certain game activities to unlock these filters.

Players cannot just dial numbers on the mobile phone to use cheat codes like in older GTA games. This time, you must open the in-game phone and input specific Button Combinations.

How to use on PS5:

First, players must complete the Main Story fully. You need to finish the specific Unlock Challenge for each Cheat Code. Press Up on the D-pad to open the in-game phone. Use L1 and R1 buttons to go to the Cheat Input section. Enter the required D-pad Direction Combination.

How to use on Xbox Series X|S:

Players must finish the Main Story and specific Unlock Challenges. Press Up on the D-pad to open the phone. Use LB and RB buttons to reach the Cheat Input section. Enter the given Direction Combination.

Guides confirm that D-pad Direction Combinations stay exactly the same for both PS5 and Xbox. Only the specific button names change based on your console.

Players must note this crucial point before using cheat codes in GTA 6. The game disables saving completely for that entire Gameplay Session once you activate a Cheat Code. The game also blocks you from earning Trophies and Achievements temporarily. So players should definitely save their game progress before using any Cheat Code. You can just load your clean save after you finish messing around with cheat codes to return to normal gameplay.

Also, players must complete the Main Story fully first to even use Cheat Codes in GTA 6. You still need to clear individual challenges for every single code after that. GTA 6 currently runs on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. We do not have official PC cheat codes yet since the PC version has not launched.

So gamers who want to use GTA 6 cheat codes should finish the game story first, complete the challenges, and stick to the confirmed codes only.