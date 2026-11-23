An unusual incident from Rajasthan's Barmer district has attracted attention on social media after an employee deployed for election-related work was seen playing a computer game while vote counting was underway.

The incident took place at PG College in Barmer, where counting for the Panchayat elections was in progress. The employee had been assigned to the counting process for the Dungeron ka Tala Panchayat Samiti.

However, instead of appearing occupied with his official responsibilities, the employee was spotted playing Solitaire, a popular computer-based card game. Media personnel present at the college recorded the incident, capturing the employee engrossed in the game while the counting exercise continued around him.

Viral Video Raises Questions Over Election Duty and Supervision

The footage quickly made its way onto social media, attracting attention because of the timing and circumstances of the incident.

Vote counting is a crucial stage of the electoral process, requiring accuracy, attention and coordination among the officials involved. The employee's apparent lack of engagement with his assigned responsibilities has therefore raised questions about the seriousness with which election duties are being handled.

Rajasthan Panchayat election counting is underway, and the people responsible for counting votes are busy playing cards on their computers.

Is this the seriousness with which elections are being counted?

This is what happens when unqualified people get government jobs through reservation.

- Vansh Arora (@BeelzebubJagga) November 20, 2026

The incident has also brought the supervision of staff at counting centres under scrutiny. Questions are being raised about how an employee could play games on a computer during an important election-related assignment without being noticed by those responsible for monitoring the proceedings.

Social Media Reactions Pour In, Action Against Employee Awaited

The video has triggered criticism and debate among social media users. While several viewers questioned the employee's conduct and called attention to the importance of maintaining discipline during election duty, others suggested that his exact responsibilities at the counting centre should be established before drawing conclusions.

Some users also pointed out that the employee might not have been directly involved in counting votes, making it important to understand his assigned role before judging the incident.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate information about whether the local administration had initiated disciplinary proceedings or taken any action against the employee.

The footage has nevertheless sparked a wider conversation about accountability, workplace discipline and the importance of supervision at election counting centres.