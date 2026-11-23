(MENAFN- Straits Research) Solar Tracker Market Size Share & Analysis The global solar tracker market size was valued at USD 62.14 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 75.62 billion in 2026 to USD 363.63 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 21.69% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the solar tracker market with a share of 38.45% in 2025. Solar trackers are mechanical systems designed to adjust the orientation of solar panels or photovoltaic modules throughout the day to follow the sun's movement and maximize sunlight exposure. These systems use single-axis or dual-axis tracking mechanisms to improve solar energy capture, increase electricity generation, and enhance the overall efficiency of solar power installations across utility-scale, commercial, and industrial applications. Solar Tracker Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 62.14 Billion2026 Market Size USD 75.62 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 363.63 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 21.69%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 38.45% Fastest-growing Region Middle East and Africa Middle East and Africa Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 10.46%Segment Insights By Technology Leading Segment Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Share in 2025 82.55% By Type Fastest-growing Segment Single Axis CAGR 8.83% (2026–2034) By Application Fastest-growing Segment Utility CAGR 8.91% (2026–2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Integration of Bifacial Solar Modules with Advanced Tracking Systems The solar tracker market analysis shows that the increasing adoption of bifacial solar modules and the need to capture more sunlight from both sides of panels are encouraging their integration with advanced solar tracking systems. Solar developers are combining bifacial modules with single-axis trackers, optimized row spacing, and backtracking algorithms to capture direct sunlight and reflected light from the ground, improving overall energy generation. For example, bifacial solar modules installed on single-axis tracking systems over high-reflectivity surfaces such as white gravel or light-colored ground can capture additional rear-side irradiance, increasing energy yield compared with conventional fixed-tilt configurations. 02 Adoption of Single-Axis Trackers in Utility-Scale Solar Projects The demand for higher solar energy output, lower electricity generation costs, and improved project efficiency is accelerating the adoption of single-axis trackers in utility-scale solar installations. Solar project developers are deploying horizontal single-axis tracking systems that automatically adjust panel orientation throughout the day, allowing modules to follow the sun's path and optimize solar exposure while maintaining cost-effective installation and maintenance. Solar Tracker Market Dynamics 01 Higher Energy Yield from Utility-Scale Solar Power Plants Drives Market The need to maximize electricity generation from large-scale photovoltaic installations supports demand for solar tracking systems. Solar trackers adjust panel orientation throughout the day to follow the sun's movement, allowing modules to capture more sunlight compared with fixed-tilt systems. Utility-scale developers prioritize higher energy output from installed capacity to improve project economics, power generation efficiency, and revenue potential. 02 Single-Axis Trackers in Large Ground-Mounted Solar Projects Boost Market Growth The deployment of single-axis solar trackers across large ground-mounted solar projects supports market expansion due to their ability to balance energy generation gains with installation and operating costs. These systems rotate solar modules along a single axis to follow the sun's daily movement, improving solar exposure throughout the day. Utility-scale developers favor single-axis trackers for large solar parks because of their scalability, relatively straightforward mechanical design, and suitability for high-capacity installations. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Solar Tracker Market

Drivers Market Impact Higher Energy Yield from Utility-Scale Solar Plants Solar trackers improve module orientation throughout the day, increasing energy generation per installed capacity and supporting project revenue, efficiency, and overall power output optimization. Single-Axis Trackers in Ground-Mounted Solar Projects Large solar parks favor single-axis trackers for scalable deployment, improved sunlight exposure, and a balance between energy yield gains, system costs, and operational requirements. Solar Trackers Integrated with Bifacial Modules Bifacial modules capture sunlight from both front and rear surfaces, while tracking systems optimize orientation, improving energy generation potential when site layout and ground reflectivity support rear-side gains. Utility-Scale Solar Projects in High-Irradiance Regions Large solar developments in high-solar-irradiance regions create demand for tracking systems that improve sunlight capture and support higher electricity output from extensive photovoltaic installations. Solar Trackers for Land Utilization and Project Output Solar tracking systems help developers optimize energy generation across large project sites, improving land productivity and supporting output targets where site conditions and spacing are suitable.

01

High Initial Investment and Installation Costs Limit Solar Tracker Adoption

Solar tracker systems require additional investment in mechanical structures, motors, actuators, sensors, control systems, and installation compared with fixed-tilt solar mounting systems. Their deployment also involves higher engineering, foundation, commissioning, and maintenance expenses, increasing the overall project cost. These additional capital requirements can reduce project returns, particularly in small-scale solar installations and markets where financing availability and cost sensitivity remain significant.

02

Mechanical Complexity and Maintenance Requirements Restrict Market Expansion

Solar trackers rely on moving components, control mechanisms, and positioning systems that require continuous monitoring and periodic maintenance to ensure reliable operation. Exposure to wind, dust, extreme temperatures, corrosion, and other environmental conditions can increase component wear and create risks of mechanical failure. These maintenance requirements can raise lifecycle operating costs, reduce system availability, and discourage developers from adopting trackers in locations with harsh environmental conditions or limited maintenance infrastructure.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Solar Tracker Market

Restraints Market Impact High Initial Investment and Installation Costs Higher equipment, foundation, installation, and financing costs can reduce project profitability and limit adoption in smaller or cost-sensitive solar projects. Mechanical Complexity and Maintenance Requirements Moving components, actuator failures, and maintenance needs increase operating costs and can reduce tracker availability over the project's lifetime. Land and Site Suitability Constraints Uneven terrain, soil conditions, land availability, and site preparation requirements can increase installation complexity and restrict tracker deployment in certain locations. Exposure to Extreme Weather Conditions Strong winds, heavy snow, dust, corrosion, and severe weather events can damage tracker components, increase downtime, and necessitate additional structural protection. Competition from Fixed-Tilt Solar Systems Fixed-tilt mounting systems offer simpler designs, lower upfront costs, and reduced maintenance requirements, making them more attractive for projects where the additional energy yield from trackers does not justify the investment.

01

Expansion of Solar Trackers in Agrivoltaic Projects Opens New Revenue Avenues

Agricultural landowners, agrivoltaic project developers, irrigation operators, and renewable energy investors can integrate solar tracking systems into dual-use land projects that combine electricity generation with crop cultivation or livestock activities. Growing interest in land-efficient renewable energy projects creates opportunities for tracker manufacturers through customized mounting structures, agriculture-compatible tracking designs, project engineering, and partnerships with agrivoltaic developers.

02

Development of Solar Tracker Solutions for Floating Solar Projects Creates New Business Opportunities

Floating solar developers, reservoir operators, water utilities, and renewable energy engineering companies require specialized solar mounting and tracking solutions suitable for water-based installations. Investments in floating photovoltaic projects across reservoirs, industrial water bodies, and artificial lakes create opportunities through corrosion-resistant tracker components, floating-compatible tracking mechanisms, specialized engineering, and project-based equipment supply, contributing to solar tracker market growth.

Solar Tracker Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Technology

The solar photovoltaic (PV) accounted for a market share of 82.55% in 2025 due to its widespread adoption in utility-scale and commercial solar installations, declining module costs, and established manufacturing infrastructure.

The concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) is projected to register a CAGR of 8.28% during the forecast period, supported by increasing interest in high-efficiency solar conversion technologies and improved optical concentration systems.

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By Type

The single axis is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 8.83% during the forecast period, driven by increasing deployment across utility-scale solar farms seeking higher energy output and improved project economics.

The dual axis is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.95% in 2025, owing to its ability to adjust solar panels along both horizontal and vertical axes for improved sunlight alignment throughout the day and across seasons.

By Application

The utility is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% during the forecast period, fueled by expanding utility-scale solar capacity, rising investments in renewable energy infrastructure, and growing demand for improved power generation efficiency.

The non-utility is projected to register a CAGR of 7.52% in 2025, reflecting increasing adoption of solar tracking technologies across commercial, industrial, and decentralized solar installations.

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Solar Tracker Market Regional OutlookNorth America Solar Tracker Market

North America solar tracker market accounted for the dominant share of 38.45% in 2025.

U.S. Solar Tracker Market

The U.S. utility-scale solar pipeline is expected to support average annual additions of approximately 43 GW over the coming years, supported by strong electricity demand growth and a large volume of projects in development. This expansion of ground-mounted solar projects supports demand for single-axis and dual-axis trackers, tracking motors, control systems, structural components, and solar-field optimization technologies.

Canada Solar Tracker Market

Canada's planned renewable capacity additions total 12,102 MW, with solar projects accounting for approximately 3,019 MW of additional capacity. This planned solar expansion supports demand for utility-scale tracker systems, mounting structures, tracking drives, controllers, and solar-field performance optimization equipment.

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Middle East and Africa Solar Tracker Market

Middle East and Africa solar tracker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.46% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regional market.

UAE Solar Tracker Market

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is planned to exceed 8,000 MW of capacity, while Dubai's clean-energy share is targeted to reach 36% of its energy mix. This large-scale solar expansion directly supports demand for solar trackers, tracking systems, structural assemblies, drive motors, and intelligent sun-orientation technologies.

South Africa Solar Tracker Market

South Africa's integrated electricity plan projects approximately 10,313 MW of new solar PV capacity under its generation expansion plan, alongside significant new wind and storage capacity. The planned solar installations support demand for utility-scale solar trackers, tracking control systems, foundations, structural mounting components, and equipment designed for large solar farms.

Europe Solar Tracker Market

Europe solar tracker market accounted for the share of 24.3% in 2025.

U.K. Solar Tracker Market

The U.K. aims to expand solar PV capacity to 45–47 GW, requiring deployment to more than double from current capacity levels and average installations of around 5 GW annually. This expansion, particularly in large ground-mounted solar farms, supports demand for solar trackers, mounting structures, tracking motors, control technologies, and energy-yield optimization systems.

Germany Solar Tracker Market

Germany is continuing to expand solar generation through both building-mounted and ground-mounted PV installations, with utility-scale solar projects remaining an important part of its capacity-development pathway. Continued expansion of ground-mounted solar parks supports tracker demand for improving solar exposure, increasing electricity output, and enhancing project-generation performance.

Competitive Landscape

The solar tracker market is moderately consolidated, with solar tracking system manufacturers, renewable energy technology providers, and solar equipment suppliers serving utility-scale solar power projects and large ground-mounted installations. Key players such as Array Technologies, Soltec, Nclave Renewable, Trina Solar, and DEGERenergie account for 50% of the global solar tracker market share.

Established players compete on tracking accuracy, system reliability, and installation efficiency. Emerging players focus in the solar tracker market ecosystem on cost-effective tracker designs, localized manufacturing, and simplified installation.

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)

Single Axis Dual Axis

Utility Non-utility

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Solar Tracker Market Abengoa Solar S.A. (Spain) AllEarth Renewables, Inc. (U.S.) Array Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) DEGERenergie GmbH & Co. KG (Germany Nclave Renewable S.L. (Spain) Powerway Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (China) Soltec Power Holdings, S.A. (Spain) SunPower Corporation (U.S.) Titan Tracker (Spain) Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (China Key Industry Developments June 2026 Nextpower introduced its new two-in-portrait (2P) solar tracker system and an integrated foundation solution designed for international markets, expanding its product portfolio to address diverse project site conditions and land-use requirements. November 2025 Nextracker rebranded as Nextpower, reflecting its transformation from a solar tracker manufacturer into a broader energy technology platform offering integrated solutions for utility-scale and distributed solar power projects ScopeSegmentation By Technology 3By Type 2By Application 2Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Abengoa Solar S.A. (Spain) · AllEarth Renewables, Inc. (U.S.) · Array Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) · DEGERenergie GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) · Nclave Renewable S.L. (Spain)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The solar tracker market size is valued at USD 75.62 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 363.63 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 21.69% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 38.45% in 2025. The top players in this market are Abengoa Solar S.A., AllEarth Renewables, Array Technologies Inc., DEGERenergie GmbH & Co. KG, Nclave. The solar tracker market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.69% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.