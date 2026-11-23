Solar Tracker Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034
|Drivers
|Market Impact
|Higher Energy Yield from Utility-Scale Solar Plants
|Solar trackers improve module orientation throughout the day, increasing energy generation per installed capacity and supporting project revenue, efficiency, and overall power output optimization.
|Single-Axis Trackers in Ground-Mounted Solar Projects
|Large solar parks favor single-axis trackers for scalable deployment, improved sunlight exposure, and a balance between energy yield gains, system costs, and operational requirements.
|Solar Trackers Integrated with Bifacial Modules
|Bifacial modules capture sunlight from both front and rear surfaces, while tracking systems optimize orientation, improving energy generation potential when site layout and ground reflectivity support rear-side gains.
|Utility-Scale Solar Projects in High-Irradiance Regions
|Large solar developments in high-solar-irradiance regions create demand for tracking systems that improve sunlight capture and support higher electricity output from extensive photovoltaic installations.
|Solar Trackers for Land Utilization and Project Output
|Solar tracking systems help developers optimize energy generation across large project sites, improving land productivity and supporting output targets where site conditions and spacing are suitable.
High Initial Investment and Installation Costs Limit Solar Tracker Adoption
Solar tracker systems require additional investment in mechanical structures, motors, actuators, sensors, control systems, and installation compared with fixed-tilt solar mounting systems. Their deployment also involves higher engineering, foundation, commissioning, and maintenance expenses, increasing the overall project cost. These additional capital requirements can reduce project returns, particularly in small-scale solar installations and markets where financing availability and cost sensitivity remain significant.02
Mechanical Complexity and Maintenance Requirements Restrict Market Expansion
Solar trackers rely on moving components, control mechanisms, and positioning systems that require continuous monitoring and periodic maintenance to ensure reliable operation. Exposure to wind, dust, extreme temperatures, corrosion, and other environmental conditions can increase component wear and create risks of mechanical failure. These maintenance requirements can raise lifecycle operating costs, reduce system availability, and discourage developers from adopting trackers in locations with harsh environmental conditions or limited maintenance infrastructure.03
Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Solar Tracker Market
|Restraints
|Market Impact
|High Initial Investment and Installation Costs
|Higher equipment, foundation, installation, and financing costs can reduce project profitability and limit adoption in smaller or cost-sensitive solar projects.
|Mechanical Complexity and Maintenance Requirements
|Moving components, actuator failures, and maintenance needs increase operating costs and can reduce tracker availability over the project's lifetime.
|Land and Site Suitability Constraints
|Uneven terrain, soil conditions, land availability, and site preparation requirements can increase installation complexity and restrict tracker deployment in certain locations.
|Exposure to Extreme Weather Conditions
|Strong winds, heavy snow, dust, corrosion, and severe weather events can damage tracker components, increase downtime, and necessitate additional structural protection.
|Competition from Fixed-Tilt Solar Systems
|Fixed-tilt mounting systems offer simpler designs, lower upfront costs, and reduced maintenance requirements, making them more attractive for projects where the additional energy yield from trackers does not justify the investment.
Expansion of Solar Trackers in Agrivoltaic Projects Opens New Revenue Avenues
Agricultural landowners, agrivoltaic project developers, irrigation operators, and renewable energy investors can integrate solar tracking systems into dual-use land projects that combine electricity generation with crop cultivation or livestock activities. Growing interest in land-efficient renewable energy projects creates opportunities for tracker manufacturers through customized mounting structures, agriculture-compatible tracking designs, project engineering, and partnerships with agrivoltaic developers.02
Development of Solar Tracker Solutions for Floating Solar Projects Creates New Business Opportunities
Floating solar developers, reservoir operators, water utilities, and renewable energy engineering companies require specialized solar mounting and tracking solutions suitable for water-based installations. Investments in floating photovoltaic projects across reservoirs, industrial water bodies, and artificial lakes create opportunities through corrosion-resistant tracker components, floating-compatible tracking mechanisms, specialized engineering, and project-based equipment supply, contributing to solar tracker market growth.Solar Tracker Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Technology
The solar photovoltaic (PV) accounted for a market share of 82.55% in 2025 due to its widespread adoption in utility-scale and commercial solar installations, declining module costs, and established manufacturing infrastructure.
The concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) is projected to register a CAGR of 8.28% during the forecast period, supported by increasing interest in high-efficiency solar conversion technologies and improved optical concentration systems.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Type
The single axis is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 8.83% during the forecast period, driven by increasing deployment across utility-scale solar farms seeking higher energy output and improved project economics.
The dual axis is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.95% in 2025, owing to its ability to adjust solar panels along both horizontal and vertical axes for improved sunlight alignment throughout the day and across seasons.By Application
The utility is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% during the forecast period, fueled by expanding utility-scale solar capacity, rising investments in renewable energy infrastructure, and growing demand for improved power generation efficiency.
The non-utility is projected to register a CAGR of 7.52% in 2025, reflecting increasing adoption of solar tracking technologies across commercial, industrial, and decentralized solar installations.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Solar Tracker Market Regional OutlookNorth America Solar Tracker Market
North America solar tracker market accounted for the dominant share of 38.45% in 2025.U.S. Solar Tracker Market
The U.S. utility-scale solar pipeline is expected to support average annual additions of approximately 43 GW over the coming years, supported by strong electricity demand growth and a large volume of projects in development. This expansion of ground-mounted solar projects supports demand for single-axis and dual-axis trackers, tracking motors, control systems, structural components, and solar-field optimization technologies.Canada Solar Tracker Market
Canada's planned renewable capacity additions total 12,102 MW, with solar projects accounting for approximately 3,019 MW of additional capacity. This planned solar expansion supports demand for utility-scale tracker systems, mounting structures, tracking drives, controllers, and solar-field performance optimization equipment.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Middle East and Africa Solar Tracker Market
Middle East and Africa solar tracker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.46% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regional market.UAE Solar Tracker Market
The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is planned to exceed 8,000 MW of capacity, while Dubai's clean-energy share is targeted to reach 36% of its energy mix. This large-scale solar expansion directly supports demand for solar trackers, tracking systems, structural assemblies, drive motors, and intelligent sun-orientation technologies.South Africa Solar Tracker Market
South Africa's integrated electricity plan projects approximately 10,313 MW of new solar PV capacity under its generation expansion plan, alongside significant new wind and storage capacity. The planned solar installations support demand for utility-scale solar trackers, tracking control systems, foundations, structural mounting components, and equipment designed for large solar farms.Europe Solar Tracker Market
Europe solar tracker market accounted for the share of 24.3% in 2025.U.K. Solar Tracker Market
The U.K. aims to expand solar PV capacity to 45–47 GW, requiring deployment to more than double from current capacity levels and average installations of around 5 GW annually. This expansion, particularly in large ground-mounted solar farms, supports demand for solar trackers, mounting structures, tracking motors, control technologies, and energy-yield optimization systems.Germany Solar Tracker Market
Germany is continuing to expand solar generation through both building-mounted and ground-mounted PV installations, with utility-scale solar projects remaining an important part of its capacity-development pathway. Continued expansion of ground-mounted solar parks supports tracker demand for improving solar exposure, increasing electricity output, and enhancing project-generation performance.Competitive Landscape
The solar tracker market is moderately consolidated, with solar tracking system manufacturers, renewable energy technology providers, and solar equipment suppliers serving utility-scale solar power projects and large ground-mounted installations. Key players such as Array Technologies, Soltec, Nclave Renewable, Trina Solar, and DEGERenergie account for 50% of the global solar tracker market share.
Established players compete on tracking accuracy, system reliability, and installation efficiency. Emerging players focus in the solar tracker market ecosystem on cost-effective tracker designs, localized manufacturing, and simplified installation.List of Key and Emerging Players in Solar Tracker Market Abengoa Solar S.A. (Spain) AllEarth Renewables, Inc. (U.S.) Array Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) DEGERenergie GmbH & Co. KG (Germany Nclave Renewable S.L. (Spain) Powerway Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (China) Soltec Power Holdings, S.A. (Spain) SunPower Corporation (U.S.) Titan Tracker (Spain) Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (China Key Industry Developments June 2026 Nextpower introduced its new two-in-portrait (2P) solar tracker system and an integrated foundation solution designed for international markets, expanding its product portfolio to address diverse project site conditions and land-use requirements. November 2025 Nextracker rebranded as Nextpower, reflecting its transformation from a solar tracker manufacturer into a broader energy technology platform offering integrated solutions for utility-scale and distributed solar power projects ScopeSegmentation By Technology 3
- Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)
- Single Axis Dual Axis
- Utility Non-utility
- U.S. Canada
- U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux
- China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia
- UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria
- Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia
Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic ObjectivesFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The solar tracker market size is valued at USD 75.62 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 363.63 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 21.69% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 38.45% in 2025. The top players in this market are Abengoa Solar S.A., AllEarth Renewables, Array Technologies Inc., DEGERenergie GmbH & Co. KG, Nclave. The solar tracker market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.69% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment