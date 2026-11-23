MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 23 (IANS) Henry Nicholls, Player of the Match in New Zealand's drawn first Test against India at the Basin Reserve on Monday, said the gruelling five-day contest had taken a physical toll and that players on both sides would be nursing sore bodies for a while.

On day one's play, Nicholls led the hosts' recovery, by hitting an unbeaten 175, from 70/5 with Glenn Phillips, who made 118, and then put in long hours in the field as India declared their first innings at a mammoth 720/9. Nicholls then made 31, and Daryl Mitchell (49 not out) and Phillips (26 not out) batted out for 258 balls, helping New Zealand escape with a draw by ending at 239/5 in the second innings.

"It's good. It's like you say, it was obviously the bowling innings as well. But it was a funny feeling today not having to do anything. It's never the nicest feeling. So as sore as it was, it would have been nice to be out there for a bit longer. But like I say, it was really an attritional Test and I think everyone will be certainly feeling that after five days," Nicholls said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Looking back at the match, the left-hander said the pitch had changed considerably from day one and praised Mitchell and Phillips for saving the match for New Zealand. "It's I guess funny look back over the five days and like you say, from that first innings to where the game ended up, it was obviously, the wicket changed throughout, but I think it was a really good Test match.

“Obviously both teams gave it everything and credit obviously to the guys today. The work they put in to obviously on a batter friendly surface. But again, I think we all saw the challenges there. So for us to get a draw from where we were was a pleasing result."

Nicholls, who has a fine record at the Basin Reserve, said he was not sure what made the ground work for him, but he was pleased with how the team coped with a pitch that played differently from what they expected.

"I'm not too sure really. It's nice when you come to a ground that you've had success at. But again, I think when you come here, we expect to look the way it did in the first day. I think even though it did change and play different to as previously, again, there were still challenges there that we had to negate throughout. I think that's the most pleasing thing for the group was we managed to find ways to do that."

With only a short break to recover, the teams now travel to Christchurch, Nicholls' hometown, for the second and final Test starting at Hagley Oval on Friday. Nicholls hoped the pitch there would have its usual grass and pace.

"It'll be interesting. Again, it's a surface we usually see a bit of grass, a bit of pace and, hopefully that's the case. But obviously it sets up now for an exciting last game," he concluded.