MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has published the draft of the Republic of Armenia's new Constitution on his social media account, sharing a link to a specially created website.

He said the website had been set up to make the draft Constitution more accessible to citizens, allowing them to review the document more easily and submit their proposals.

Notably, the preamble to the proposed new Constitution contains no reference to Armenia's Declaration of Independence.

It should be recalled that a provision in Armenia's Constitution referring to the country's 1990 Declaration of Independence has been one of the main obstacles to signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan. The declaration contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan.