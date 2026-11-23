MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The UN General Assembly has unanimously adopted a Turkmenistan-initiated resolution on cooperation between the United Nations and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the press service of the Turkmen government reported.

The announcement was made by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a Cabinet of Ministers meeting, where he highlighted the importance of the resolution and reaffirmed Turkmenistan's commitment to developing its partnership with the United Nations.

According to the press release, the resolution was adopted on November 16 during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The initiative was put forward in the year of Turkmenistan's CIS chairmanship and the 35th anniversary of the Commonwealth's establishment.

The document is expected to promote broader international recognition of the CIS as a regional organization and deepen its multilateral cooperation with the UN system.

Turkmenistan assumed the CIS chairmanship in 2026, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of the Commonwealth's establishment. Its chairmanship is based on five priorities: peace and security, economic cooperation and transport connectivity, humanitarian ties, environmental protection and sustainable development, and digital transformation. In its chairmanship concept submitted to the UN General Assembly in April, Ashgabat specifically called for stronger cooperation between the CIS and the United Nations, building on a previous General Assembly resolution adopted in August 2025.

The country has also advanced several initiatives through the UN framework. In July 2026, the General Assembly adopted a Turkmenistan-initiated resolution proclaiming 2028 the Year of International Law. Earlier, the UN had endorsed the United Nations Decade of Sustainable Transport for 2026-2035, an initiative promoted by Turkmenistan. Ashgabat has sought to bring these priorities into the CIS agenda, including through proposals to strengthen regional transport links and coordinate efforts on international legal principles.

Cooperation with the UN has also continued at the institutional level. In March 2026, Turkmenistan and the United Nations reviewed their strategic partnership and discussed joint programmes on youth development, methane emissions reduction and progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. The parties also signed annual work plans for 2026 covering health, education, social development and public finance.