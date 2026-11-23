(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEKUPLE GROUP CONTINUES TO GROW IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2026

Revenue: €182.1m, up 4.0%

Net revenue: €135.1m, up 3.2% Two growth drivers: Digital Marketing (net revenue up 9.8%, including 8.3% organic growth) and International (+32.6%)

Paris, November 23, 2026 (7:00 a.m.) – Dekuple Group, an international player in communication and data marketing, recorded an increase in its business in the first nine months of 2026, driven by the strong performance of Digital Marketing and the expansion of its international activities. The Group is also continuing to roll out its integrated model, bringing together its Consulting, Agencies and Data & MarTech Solutions expertise to support its clients' performance and business development. Bertrand Laurioz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dekuple Group, stated:“In the first nine months of 2026, Dekuple Group confirmed the relevance of its strategy of diversifying its areas of expertise and geographical footprint. The strong performance of Digital Marketing and the expansion of our international activities are key contributors to the Group's momentum. We are continuing to build an integrated model that connects our Consulting activities, our Agencies and our Data & MarTech solutions. In an environment where artificial intelligence accelerates content production and multiplies interactions, performance relies on the combination of strategic and creative expertise, data quality and activation capabilities. Our Boost Factory illustrates this approach by bringing together solutions covering the entire value chain, from data enrichment to performance measurement. We are also continuing to optimize our established businesses. In Magazines, we are focusing our commercial investments on the segments that create the greatest value to preserve the quality and recurring nature of our revenue streams. In Insurance, the strategic review under way should enable us to identify the best options for supporting the business's long-term development. Our Ambition 2030 plan guides this transformation, which is built on innovation, international development and the integration of our expertise. I would like to thank all our employees for their commitment to this shared ambition.” Key figures for the first nine months of 2026 In the first nine months of 2026, DEKUPLE Group's consolidated revenue 1 reached €182.1m, up 4.0% compared with the same period in 2025. In the third quarter, revenue grew by 4.2%, confirming the business's momentum in a demanding economic environment.

€m 9 months 2026 9 months 2025 Change Digital Marketing 133.1 122.7 +8.5 % Magazines 43.4 46.7 -7.1 % Insurance 5.5 5.7 -3.0 % Revenue 182.1 175.1 +4.0 %

The Group's net revenue 2 reached €135.1m, up 3.2%, including 2.2% on a like-for-like basis. Growth was driven by Digital Marketing, with net revenue increasing by 9.8% over nine months and by 12.8% in the third quarter.

€m 9 months 2026 9 months 2025 Change Digital Marketing 86.2 78.5 +9.8 % Magazines 43.4 46.7 -7.1 % Insurance 5.5 5.7 -3.0 % Net revenue 135.1 130.9 +3.2 %

Continued international growth momentum

International activities continued to grow strongly and now represent 16.5% of the Group's net revenue, compared with 12.8% one year earlier. This reflects both organic growth across the Group's European operations and the contribution of acquisitions.

In France, net revenue reached €112.9m, down 1.1%, mainly due to the decline in the Magazines business. The deconsolidation of Groupe Grand Mercredi since April 2025 was offset by the integration of Talent-Go, acquired by Brainsonic in June 2026.

Internationally, net revenue reached €22.3m, up 32.6%, including 28.2% organically. This includes a €1.4m impact from changes in scope related to acquisitions, notably the consolidation of Das Kapital DEKUPLE Group in the Middle East and Subko & Co in Poland since July 1, 2026, as well as After in Spain since May 2025.

The acquisition of the SAY agency in Italy, consolidated from October 1, 2026, is not included in these figures.

€m 9 months 2026 9 months 2025 Change France 112.9 114.1 -1.1 % International 22.3 16.8 +32.6 % Net revenue 135.1 130.9 +3.2 %

Digital Marketing: sustained growth momentum

Digital Marketing is the Group's main growth driver. By bringing together Consulting and Technology expertise, specialist Agencies and MarTech solutions within a single ecosystem, Dekuple Group supports its clients across the entire marketing value chain, combining strategy, creation, data, artificial intelligence and activation.

In the first nine months of 2026, Digital Marketing net revenue reached €86.2m, up 9.8%. On a like-for-like basis, growth came to 8.3%, driven by the momentum of the Consulting and Technology and Agencies & Solutions businesses.



Consulting and Technology: net revenue at Converteo, a leading consulting firm in data and digital strategy and specializing in AI and agentic transformation., reached €36.7m, up 10.0%. In a still selective market environment, Converteo continues to develop its business with major brands on data, artificial intelligence, agentic AI and digital transformation challenges, supported by its 450 consultants across Europe and North America.

Agencies and Solutions: net revenue reached €49.5m, up 9.6%, including a €1.4m impact from changes in scope3. On a like-for-like basis, growth reached 7.0%, driven by the development of the Group's MarTech platforms, growth in specialist agencies and international expansion.



€m 9 months 2026 9 months 2025 Change Agencies and Solutions 49.5 45.1 +9.6 % Consulting and Technology 36.7 33.3 +10.0 % Digital Marketing

net revenue 86.2 78.5 +9.8 %

Magazines and insurance: optimizing investments

In a sharply declining press market, the Magazines business recorded net revenue of €43.4m, down 7.1%, for gross business volume4 of €119.2m (-6.2%). The portfolio of open-ended active subscriptions stood at 1.599 million at September 30, 2026 (-8.2%). The Group is focusing its commercial investments on the most profitable segments and the most effective marketing programs to preserve recurring revenues and its leading position among press publishers.

The Insurance business, which specializes in affinity insurance brokerage through Data Marketing, generated net revenue of €5.5m, down 3.0%. As part of Ambition 2030, the Group is continuing the strategic review initiated to identify the best options to support this business's long-term development.

Outlook

Building on the momentum recorded since the start of the year, Dekuple Group is continuing to roll out its Ambition 2030 strategic plan, with a focus on developing Digital Marketing and accelerating its international expansion.

The Group continues to strengthen synergies across its areas of expertise, drive marketing performance by combining data, technology, artificial intelligence and creativity, and develop high-value recurring revenue streams.

Building on its solid financial position and multi-expertise model, Dekuple Group intends to continue investing in technology and pursuing targeted acquisitions to strengthen its European positioning in Communication and Data Marketing.

Next event

Full-year 2026 revenue, February 23, 2027 (before market opening)

About Dekuple Group

Dekuple Group is an international player in communication, marketing and data, driven by a unique multi-entrepreneurship model. Its integrated growth platform is built around three interconnected and complementary pillars:



Advise, with Converteo and its 450 expert consultants in data, technology and AI.

Create, with its international network of multi-expertise agencies. Boost, with its Boost Factory bringing together its Data and MarTech solutions.



With nearly 70 areas of expertise covering the entire communication and data marketing value chain, the Group supports brands in their differentiation and growth challenges. Its integrated approach, through a full-funnel ecosystem, makes it possible to optimize marketing investments and increase their impact.

Founded in 1972, Dekuple Group is present in Europe, North America and China. Its 1,200 employees support more than 750 major accounts and international mid-sized companies every day.

Dekuple Group generated revenue of €243 million in 2025. Dekuple is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

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1 Revenue (determined in line with the French professional status for subscription sales) only includes the amount of remuneration paid by magazine publishers; for subscription sales, revenue therefore corresponds to a net revenue (formerly gross margin), deducting the cost of magazines sold from the amount of sales recorded. For acquisition and management commissions linked to sales of insurance policies, revenue comprises current and future commissions issued, acquired by the accounting reporting date, net of cancellations.

2 For the digital marketing business, the net revenue (formerly gross margin) represents the total amount of revenue (total invoices issued: fees, commissions and purchases charged back to customers) less the total amount of costs for external purchases made on behalf of customers. It is equal to revenue for the magazine and insurance business lines.

3 The scope effect is calculated (i) by eliminating the net revenue of companies acquired during the period or the comparable period and (ii) by eliminating the net revenue of companies sold during the period or the comparable period. As a result, the like-for-like business does not take into account this scope effect for the period concerned.

4 Gross sales volume represents the value of subscriptions sold.

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DEKUPLE CA T3 2026_E