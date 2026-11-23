DEKUPLE GROUP CONTINUES TO GROW IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2026
|€m
|9 months 2026
|9 months 2025
|Change
|Digital Marketing
|133.1
|122.7
|+8.5 %
|Magazines
|43.4
|46.7
|-7.1 %
|Insurance
|5.5
|5.7
|-3.0 %
|Revenue
|182.1
|175.1
|+4.0 %
The Group's net revenue 2 reached €135.1m, up 3.2%, including 2.2% on a like-for-like basis. Growth was driven by Digital Marketing, with net revenue increasing by 9.8% over nine months and by 12.8% in the third quarter.
|€m
|9 months 2026
|9 months 2025
|Change
|Digital Marketing
|86.2
|78.5
|+9.8 %
|Magazines
|43.4
|46.7
|-7.1 %
|Insurance
|5.5
|5.7
|-3.0 %
|Net revenue
|135.1
|130.9
|+3.2 %
Continued international growth momentum
International activities continued to grow strongly and now represent 16.5% of the Group's net revenue, compared with 12.8% one year earlier. This reflects both organic growth across the Group's European operations and the contribution of acquisitions.
In France, net revenue reached €112.9m, down 1.1%, mainly due to the decline in the Magazines business. The deconsolidation of Groupe Grand Mercredi since April 2025 was offset by the integration of Talent-Go, acquired by Brainsonic in June 2026.
Internationally, net revenue reached €22.3m, up 32.6%, including 28.2% organically. This includes a €1.4m impact from changes in scope related to acquisitions, notably the consolidation of Das Kapital DEKUPLE Group in the Middle East and Subko & Co in Poland since July 1, 2026, as well as After in Spain since May 2025.
The acquisition of the SAY agency in Italy, consolidated from October 1, 2026, is not included in these figures.
|€m
|9 months 2026
|9 months 2025
|Change
|France
|112.9
|114.1
|-1.1 %
|International
|22.3
|16.8
|+32.6 %
|Net revenue
|135.1
|130.9
|+3.2 %
Digital Marketing: sustained growth momentum
Digital Marketing is the Group's main growth driver. By bringing together Consulting and Technology expertise, specialist Agencies and MarTech solutions within a single ecosystem, Dekuple Group supports its clients across the entire marketing value chain, combining strategy, creation, data, artificial intelligence and activation.
In the first nine months of 2026, Digital Marketing net revenue reached €86.2m, up 9.8%. On a like-for-like basis, growth came to 8.3%, driven by the momentum of the Consulting and Technology and Agencies & Solutions businesses.
- Consulting and Technology: net revenue at Converteo, a leading consulting firm in data and digital strategy and specializing in AI and agentic transformation., reached €36.7m, up 10.0%. In a still selective market environment, Converteo continues to develop its business with major brands on data, artificial intelligence, agentic AI and digital transformation challenges, supported by its 450 consultants across Europe and North America.
Agencies and Solutions: net revenue reached €49.5m, up 9.6%, including a €1.4m impact from changes in scope3. On a like-for-like basis, growth reached 7.0%, driven by the development of the Group's MarTech platforms, growth in specialist agencies and international expansion.
|€m
|9 months 2026
|9 months 2025
|Change
|Agencies and Solutions
|49.5
|45.1
|+9.6 %
|Consulting and Technology
|36.7
|33.3
|+10.0 %
| Digital Marketing
net revenue
|86.2
|78.5
|+9.8 %
Magazines and insurance: optimizing investments
In a sharply declining press market, the Magazines business recorded net revenue of €43.4m, down 7.1%, for gross business volume4 of €119.2m (-6.2%). The portfolio of open-ended active subscriptions stood at 1.599 million at September 30, 2026 (-8.2%). The Group is focusing its commercial investments on the most profitable segments and the most effective marketing programs to preserve recurring revenues and its leading position among press publishers.
The Insurance business, which specializes in affinity insurance brokerage through Data Marketing, generated net revenue of €5.5m, down 3.0%. As part of Ambition 2030, the Group is continuing the strategic review initiated to identify the best options to support this business's long-term development.
Outlook
Building on the momentum recorded since the start of the year, Dekuple Group is continuing to roll out its Ambition 2030 strategic plan, with a focus on developing Digital Marketing and accelerating its international expansion.
The Group continues to strengthen synergies across its areas of expertise, drive marketing performance by combining data, technology, artificial intelligence and creativity, and develop high-value recurring revenue streams.
Building on its solid financial position and multi-expertise model, Dekuple Group intends to continue investing in technology and pursuing targeted acquisitions to strengthen its European positioning in Communication and Data Marketing.
Next event
Full-year 2026 revenue, February 23, 2027 (before market opening)
About Dekuple Group
Dekuple Group is an international player in communication, marketing and data, driven by a unique multi-entrepreneurship model. Its integrated growth platform is built around three interconnected and complementary pillars:
- Advise, with Converteo and its 450 expert consultants in data, technology and AI. Create, with its international network of multi-expertise agencies. Boost, with its Boost Factory bringing together its Data and MarTech solutions.
With nearly 70 areas of expertise covering the entire communication and data marketing value chain, the Group supports brands in their differentiation and growth challenges. Its integrated approach, through a full-funnel ecosystem, makes it possible to optimize marketing investments and increase their impact.
Founded in 1972, Dekuple Group is present in Europe, North America and China. Its 1,200 employees support more than 750 major accounts and international mid-sized companies every day.
Dekuple Group generated revenue of €243 million in 2025. Dekuple is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.
| Financial Communications Contacts
Actus Finance & Communication
Cyril Combe - Analysts – Investors
+33 1 53 65 37 94
Fatou-Kiné N'Diaye - Press - Media
+33 1 53 67 36 34
...
| Dekuple Group Contact
Investor Relations
& Financial Information
+ 33 (0)1 41 58 72 03
...
1 Revenue (determined in line with the French professional status for subscription sales) only includes the amount of remuneration paid by magazine publishers; for subscription sales, revenue therefore corresponds to a net revenue (formerly gross margin), deducting the cost of magazines sold from the amount of sales recorded. For acquisition and management commissions linked to sales of insurance policies, revenue comprises current and future commissions issued, acquired by the accounting reporting date, net of cancellations.
2 For the digital marketing business, the net revenue (formerly gross margin) represents the total amount of revenue (total invoices issued: fees, commissions and purchases charged back to customers) less the total amount of costs for external purchases made on behalf of customers. It is equal to revenue for the magazine and insurance business lines.
3 The scope effect is calculated (i) by eliminating the net revenue of companies acquired during the period or the comparable period and (ii) by eliminating the net revenue of companies sold during the period or the comparable period. As a result, the like-for-like business does not take into account this scope effect for the period concerned.
4 Gross sales volume represents the value of subscriptions sold.
Attachment
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DEKUPLE CA T3 2026_E
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