MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISS, a global leader in workplace experience and facility services, has secured a new five-year contract with a US financial services company. The contract has an annual value of approximately DKK 200 million.

Copenhagen, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the new contract, ISS will deliver a wide range of integrated facility services across multiple locations in the US.

The services are expected to start in Q1 2027 and will gradually increase with the full scope being delivered by the end of Q2 2027.

For media enquiries:

Charlotte Holm, Head of Group External Communications, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468





CONTACT: For media enquiries: Charlotte Holm, Head of Group External Communications, +45 4176 1989 For investor enquiries: Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725 Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468