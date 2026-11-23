Kinetic View connects contractor workflows from leads and estimates through production and warranty service. Product screens show fictional demo data.

Created by EZ Bath owner Mitch Clay, the contractor CRM connects sales and production for $49.99 a month with unlimited users.

- Mitch Clay, founder of Kinetic View and owner of EZ BathHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kinetic View, contractor CRM software created by EZ Bath owner Mitch Clay, announced connected estimating, signed change orders and online invoicing for remodeling and home-improvement companies. The workflow keeps customer approvals, contract changes and payment records tied to the same job, helping office and field teams work from the same information.The announcement addresses a familiar handoff in remodeling: a homeowner requests additional work after the original agreement is signed. When that change lives in a text message or separate document, the office and production team may be working from different versions of the job.In Kinetic View, a contractor can prepare a change order, send it for homeowner signatures and keep the approved change with the job record. The signed change updates the job balance. Staff can then create and send an invoice, while the customer uses a payment link to pay online. The original agreement, later approvals and recorded payments remain connected.“A change made at the kitchen table needs to reach the office, the job record and the invoice. I built Kinetic View around keeping those pieces connected,” said Mitch Clay, founder of Kinetic View and owner of Houston-area remodeling company EZ Bath.The estimating workflow includes a company costbook, project questions, discounts, payment schedules and electronic signatures. Companies can configure questions so customer answers help select estimate items and quantities. Estimates can become signed contracts, with subsequent changes documented separately rather than replacing the original agreement.Online payments run through each contractor's own connected Stripe account. Customers can pay invoices by card or ACH, subject to the account's eligibility and setup. Kinetic View adds a flat $1 fee per successful online payment, in addition to Stripe's processing fees. There is no Kinetic View transaction fee for cash, checks or payments recorded manually.Beyond estimating and payments, the platform connects customer records, appointments, reminders, production milestones and service or warranty work. A customer portal lets homeowners access the information their contractor chooses to share, including agreements, invoices and messages. The aim is to give the office, sales representatives and production team a shared record as a project moves from its first appointment through completion.Kinetic View's founding member subscription is $49.99 per month for the whole company, with unlimited users. The subscription is month to month, with no setup fee. Companies can start a 14-day trial without a credit card. Online-payment fees are separate from the subscription.Contractors can explore the product and start a trial at .About Kinetic ViewKinetic View is contractor CRM software for remodeling and home-improvement businesses, created by Houston remodeler Mitch Clay. It brings customer information, estimating, signatures, change orders, invoicing and production workflows together. Kinetic View is a product of Best ROI Media LLC.

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Kinetic View Connects Estimates, Signed Change Orders and Online Payments for Remodelers News Provided By Best ROI Media LLC November 23, 2026, 06:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Technology



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