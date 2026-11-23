The Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, New York, where Ukrainian nationals involved in federal immigration detention proceedings have been held.

Attorney Elena Dvoinik at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, where she represents clients in federal immigration detention and habeas corpus proceedings.

New federal habeas petition filed for Ukrainian truck driver; three earlier ICE detention cases see developments involving bond, custody, and missing property.

- Elena Dvoinik, Attorney at LawBUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York attorney Elena Dvoinik has filed a federal habeas corpus petition on behalf of a 22-year-old Ukrainian truck driver arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on November 18, 2026.The filing is among several recent developments involving four Ukrainian nationals who entered the United States through the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) humanitarian parole program. The other developments include a $10,000 immigration bond order, continued detention of a Ukrainian humanitarian volunteer, and an unresolved complaint concerning personal property not returned following immigration detention.Oleksandr Sovenko: Federal Habeas Petition Filed November 20Oleksandr Sovenko, 22, left Ukraine with his family following Russia's invasion. He plans to pursue university studies in biochemistry and worked as a commercial truck driver in the United States to save money for his education.Sovenko entered the United States under the U4U program on April 10, 2024, established a residence in New Jersey, and obtained employment authorization valid through August 2027.On November 18, 2026, ICE officers arrested him at a truck stop in New York State. According to Sovenko, officers did not present an arrest warrant. The federal petition states that he has no criminal history.A video reportedly showing the arrest was shared on Instagram.Sovenko's mother, Svitlana Sovenko, currently resides in Germany. After viewing the video and being unable to contact her son, she submitted a welfare inquiry to local law enforcement on November 19, requesting information about his location and safety.On November 20, Dvoinik filed an emergency petition for a writ of habeas corpus in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York.The petition, Sovenko v. Ball et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-02725, requests judicial review of the statutory grounds for his arrest and detention, disclosure of relevant government records, and clarification of his immigration custody classification.The petition also addresses Sovenko's reported renewed humanitarian parole. Counsel had not independently obtained the renewal approval notice at the time of filing.The requested relief includes release if the detention is determined to be unlawful or, alternatively, an individualized custody hearing.According to the petition, Sovenko is detained at the Buffalo Service Processing Center in Batavia, New York.Igor Labunskyi: Property Complaint Remains UnresolvedIgor Labunskyi, who was released from immigration detention after a $25,000 bond was posted, remains subject to ICE electronic monitoring.Labunskyi reports that his mobile phones, identification documents, jewelry, and other personal belongings were not returned following his detention and transfer to the Jackson Parish detention facility in Louisiana.A complaint regarding the missing property was submitted to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General (OIG).According to counsel, as of November 22, 2026, no substantive response to the complaint has been received, and the reported missing property has not been returned.Labunskyi is seeking financial assistance following his detention and has established a GoFundMe campaign to receive contributions.His fundraising campaign is available at:Igor Labunskyi - GoFundMeVitaliy Stavnisty: Federal Habeas Proceedings ContinueVitaliy Stavnisty, 59, a Ukrainian humanitarian volunteer whose activities were described in earlier coverage, remains detained at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, New York.According to documentation reviewed by counsel, Stavnisty's humanitarian parole is valid through May 2028.His detention is the subject of a federal habeas proceeding, Stavnisty v. Ball et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-02482-JLS, pending before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. in the Western District of New York.Counsel has also raised concerns regarding Stavnisty's medical condition and the availability of appropriate medical care during detention.Roman Serdiuk: Immigration Judge Orders Release on $10,000 BondRoman Serdiuk, a Ukrainian international seaman from Mariupol, received a new immigration court custody determination on November 19, 2026.His detention had been challenged in federal court in Serdiuk v. Ball et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-02567-LJV, before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.Following federal court proceedings, Immigration Judge Alexander Rubin conducted a custody redetermination hearing and ordered Serdiuk's release upon payment of a $10,000 immigration bond.The decision followed an earlier immigration court determination that jurisdiction to grant bond was unavailable.The U.S. Attorney's Office subsequently notified the federal district court of the November 19 bond order.Background: November 8 AnnouncementThe developments involving Labunskyi, Stavnisty, and Serdiuk follow a November 8, 2026, announcement titled New York Attorney Challenges ICE Detention of Three Ukrainian Humanitarian Parolees.The earlier announcement was also covered by Hoodline in its November 8 article, Buffalo ICE Detention of Three Ukrainian Parolees Sparks Urgent Legal Fight.The present update addresses developments occurring after that announcement and introduces the federal habeas proceeding filed on behalf of Oleksandr Sovenko.Statement from Counsel"Each case involves different facts, immigration records, and custody proceedings," said Elena Dvoinik, Attorney at Law."The November 20 petition seeks judicial review of Oleksandr Sovenko's detention. Vitaliy Stavnisty's habeas proceeding remains pending, and Roman Serdiuk received a new bond order on November 19.""Separately, Igor Labunskyi continues to seek the return of personal property he reports was not returned following detention. His complaint to the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General remains without a substantive response, and he has established a fundraising campaign."The pending proceedings remain subject to further judicial and administrative action.Media ContactElena Dvoinik, Attorney at LawEmail:...Website:

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New Federal Habeas Petition Filed Following Ukrainian Truck Driver's ICE Arrest in New York News Provided By Elena Dvoinik, Attorney at Law November 23, 2026, 06:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, Politics



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