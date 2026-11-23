MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 23 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Moga Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator, Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, and her aides and associates for questioning as part of its investigation into alleged land fraud and money laundering involving government land and compensation funds.

The ED has summoned the AAP legislator for further investigation as part of a money-laundering investigation into alleged fraudulent acquisition of seven land parcels belonging to government and wrongful disbursement of compensation.

The agency has sought more details and documents related to these properties from Arora, who has been directed to appear before ED's Chandigarh-based zonal office on November 25.

The development comes days after the central agency conducted searches at seven premises linked to Arora, her family members and associates in Punjab in connection with alleged manipulation of revenue records and wrongful disbursement of compensation for land acquired for National Highway 754-A.

The probe originates from a Punjab Police FIR registered at Dharamkot police station in June 2024 over alleged fraudulent mutation of government land in Adhraman village in Punjab's Moga district.

The alleged irregularities resulted in the disbursement of compensation amounting to Rs 1.01 crore, which was credited to the bank account of a private beneficiary, according to the ED.

The agency is also investigating alleged fraudulent acquisition and transfer of government, municipal and charitable properties in Moga and other areas through manipulation of revenue records.

It has alleged that certain properties were transferred in the names of relatives and associates of the MLA.

During searches conducted on November 4, the ED covered seven premises, including locations linked to the legislator, her family and associates, besides a hospital-cum-de-addiction centre associated with her husband.

The agency said documents and electronic devices were recovered during the searches and were being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Arora has denied the allegations and maintained that she has no involvement in the alleged land fraud.

She has also alleged that the searches were politically motivated and claimed that she was being pressured to join the BJP.

The allegations of political inducement have not been independently verified.

The ED in a statement on November 6 accused the involvement of the MLA and her associates in the fraudulent acquisition of seven land parcels belonging to government departments and a church society in Moga.

“The properties were acquired or transferred in the names of the MLA's relatives and other associated persons through manipulation of revenue records and execution of property documents,” it said.

The identified properties include 13 marlas of central government land on Zira Road, seven marlas of Punjab government land at Civil Lines, six marlas of market committee land on railway road and three kanals and 16 marlas of municipal land at Moga Mehla Singh-III.

The ED investigation is continuing, and the allegations against the MLA and her associates remain under investigation.