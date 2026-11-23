MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) The proposed deep-sea port at Dadanpatrabar in West Bengal's East Midnapore district has taken its first major step towards implementation, with the technical survey, including measurements of sea depth, getting underway.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, has been entrusted with conducting the technical survey to assess the feasibility of developing the proposed port, Dhumal Pratik Ashok, Chief Executive Officer of the Digha-Shankarpur Development Board, said.

“The preliminary work of measuring the depth of the sea for the construction of the deep-sea port in Dadanpatrabar has begun,” he said.

The project marks a significant shift in the state government's plans for developing a deep-sea port along the Bengal coast. The previous Trinamool Congress government, led by Mamata Banerjee, had identified Tajpur, also in East Midnapore district, as the location for the proposed port.

However, in June this year, barely a month after the state government changed, the BJP government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari scrapped the Tajpur proposal and selected Dadanpatrabar as the new site.

Explaining the decision, Adhikari had cited the unavailability of adequate land at Tajpur, which had reportedly prompted an industrial group that initially showed interest in the project to withdraw at a later stage.

Dadanpatrabar, on the other hand, offers the advantage of having around 1,700 acres of vested land readily available for the project, making it a more suitable location, according to the state government.

In September, Vandana Yadav, Principal Secretary of the state Commerce and Industries Department, had indicated that the government would soon invite bids for the proposed deep-sea port.

With the technical survey now underway, sources in the department said the process of inviting bids could begin shortly, subject to the completion of the necessary preliminary assessments.

The proposed port is expected to generate employment for around 5,000 people and could give a significant boost to West Bengal's industrial and economic prospects.

Besides strengthening the state's traditional industrial sectors, the project is also expected to facilitate investments in emerging areas, including semiconductor manufacturing, by improving maritime connectivity and logistics infrastructure.