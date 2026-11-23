MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 23 (IANS) South Korea's military said on Monday it is monitoring North Korean troop movements near the maritime border following a media report of a North Korean vessel marked "coast guard" spotted near the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the Yellow Sea.

Earlier in the day, a local newspaper reported the vessel marked "coast guard," the first North Korean ship seen bearing those words, was spotted last week near the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas.

The vessel was equipped with what appeared to be 76-millimetre-calibre naval artillery, the report said, noting it appeared to be monitoring Chinese fishing boats nearby, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Our military is closely monitoring and following the activities of North Korean forces," Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) spokesperson Captain Jang Do-young told a press briefing.

"The activities of North Korean vessels in the front-line maritime areas are under real-time monitoring of our military's surveillance systems," Jang said, without elaborating on the role and purpose of the spotted vessel.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un unveiled plans in March to introduce a police system in a nation where public security forces have traditionally carried out policing roles.

The move was widely seen as part of efforts to project itself as a normal nation by adopting police systems commonly adopted by most others.

The goal, Kim told a session of the newly elected Supreme People's Assembly on March 23, is "further solidifying and developing our legal and social systems by revamping legal regulations and establishing more effective and practical organisational systems to guarantee national security and social stability."

Calling a police system "essential" to running the state, he urged the country to step up efforts to maintain public order.

Kim also ordered thorough preparations to turn social security forces into police forces once the police system is formally established, suggesting the Ministry of Social Security, which oversees public order, could be converted into a police body.