Madurai Police Deny Protest Permits Amid Karthigai Deepam Controversy

The Madurai City Police have denied permission for two separate protests scheduled to be held in Madurai on Monday against the Supreme Court's order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram Hill. The Supreme Court had issued an order directing that the Karthigai Deepam be lit at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai.

The verdict had drawn mixed reactions from various political parties and organisations, with some welcoming the order and others opposing it. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court challenging the order. In this backdrop, the Madurai Religious Harmony People's Federation had announced a protest march from Raja Muthiah Mandram to the Madurai District Collectorate this evening. VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president Professor M.H. Jawahirullah were among those expected to participate.

Separately, the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath had also announced a protest near the Crime Branch junction in Madurai. However, the Madurai City Police have denied permission for both the protest march and the demonstration. Police are preparing to take protesters into custody if they proceed with the planned demonstrations in defiance of the ban. With Karthigai Deepam set to be celebrated tomorrow, sales of festival-related items have picked up at the Thoothukudi Vegetable and Fruit Market, with large quantities of agricultural produce, including fresh palmyra palm leaves, coconuts, banana bunches, banana leaves, palmyra tubers and lemons, arriving for sale.

Meanwhile, the festival preparations this year come amid a legal and political controversy over the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, located near the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah. On the Supreme Court's permission for lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon on November 24, BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said the state government should not have challenged the earlier court directions. "They should not have gone for an appeal in the first place. Yet they have gone for an appeal. The Supreme Court responded even though there is ample time for discussion; the Honourable Supreme Court respected the date, respected the star, and respected the sentiments of Hindus, and has given an interim order," she told ANI.

The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns. The Madras High Court overturned the decision in December 2025, and a division bench reaffirmed the order in January 2026, directing that the ceremony be conducted in coordination with the police and the Archaeological Survey of India. The Tamil Nadu government subsequently approached the Supreme Court, which issued notice on the state's plea in August 2026. On November 20, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights. The state government has since filed a review petition seeking an immediate stay on the order.